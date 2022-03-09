India Stearic Acid Market: New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:01:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- India stearic acid market was valued at around $ 216 million in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly $ 344 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6%.



India stearic acid market was valued at around $ 216 million in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly $ 344 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6%. Increasing awareness about benefits of personal care products among customers is resulting in higher usage of cosmetics and personal care products as they protect skin from harmful UV rays besides providing other benefits. Moreover, increasing disposable income and purchasing power of the population is further leading to high demand for cosmetics and personal care products, thereby fueling growth in stearic acid market as well. Moreover, favorable government policies is expected drive investment in industrial sector, thereby resulting in increasing demand for stearic acid from end use industries such as chemicals, lubricants, rubber processing and plastics.



The stearic acid market has been segmented into type, end use, distribution channel and region. Among types, vegetable-based segment is anticipated to lead India stearic acid market. Based on application, the market is categorized into Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing and Others (Intermediates, Plastics, etc.). Soaps & detergent segment holds the maximum share in India stearic acid market on the back of growing preference for naturally produced stearic acid as a raw material in soaps and detergents production owing to their competitive prices and no harmful and allergic effects on humans. Soaps & detergent segment led India steric acid market with market share of approximately 29% in 2018.

Based on distribution channel the market is bifurcated in direct sales and distributors sales. In 2018, distributors sales held the maximum share in India stearic acid market. However, direct sales of stearic acid are expected to increase during the forecast period, backed by stearic acid manufacturers' focus on maintaining and retaining more satisfied clients in long run.



Regionally, the market has been segmented as West, South, North and East. West region is the largest consumer of stearic acid in India and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during forecast period owing to increasing investment in major downstream sector such as chemicals, automotive, textiles, pharma & biotechnology, etc.



Some of the leading players in India stearic acid market are VVF (India) Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, 3F India Limited, Jocil Limited, Sheel Chand Agroils Private Limited, Fine Organics Industries Pvt. Ltd., TGV SRAAC Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd., Ritesh International Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast India stearic acid market size.

• To forecast India stearic acid market based on type, end use, distribution and region.

• To identify drivers, challenges and trends India stearic acid market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India stearic acid market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India stearic acid market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of stearic acid.



TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of leading manufacturers across India. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in India stearic acid market.

TechSci Research calculated India stearic acid market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Stearic acid manufacturers, exporters, importers and suppliers

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India stearic acid market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Animal based

o Vegetable based

• Market, By End Use:

o Soaps & Detergents

o Personal Care

o Textiles

o Lubricants

o Rubber Processing

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o West

o South

o North

o East

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct

o Distributors



Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India stearic acid market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

