nChain Joins the First Blockchain Smart Pool as a Founder

nChain, an enterprise-grade blockchain company, and IPwe today announced nChain as the first Founder of the Blockchain Smart Pool. This new mechanism provides established businesses and entrepreneurs an accessible path to build blockchain-based solutions through a robust portfolio of patents, starting with over 1,250 patents and patent applications from nChain.
Blockchain Smart Pool Highlights:
- The Smart Pool can facilitate the adoption and product development needed for blockchain technology to become part of global technology infrastructure.
- The Smart Pool was launched less than one month ago and already has over 40 members.
- Tiered pricing starting with free membership for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with annual revenues of less than US$1 million making participation easy for SMEs.
- US$500 memberships for SMEs with annual revenues of between $1 million and $10 million.
- Pricing for the largest enterprises in the world with revenues over $10 billion is US$225,000, which is significantly less than typical pricing for patent pools in other industries.
- Participation in the Smart Pool does not require members to make long-term commitments of their innovations.
- Through membership, participants reduce their due diligence efforts required to assess existing inventions and thus more efficiently manage a key commercial risk with the opportunity to build on and improve innovation in the blockchain ecosystem.
"nChain has made a significant investment in blockchain innovation and we are confident our patent portfolio represents one of the most valuable collections of IP in the industry. That said, we are in the early stages of a technology that we believe will become as prevalent in enterprise IT solutions as cloud infrastructure is today and to achieve this level of penetration we want to see ecosystem-wide growth," stated Hakan Yuksel, CEO of nChain. "We are confident our products and solutions have a unique value proposition and our success will be bolstered when the enterprise blockchain ecosystem grows overall. Becoming a Founder of this Smart Pool is an intelligent way to make this happen."
"Entering the blockchain space in 2018, we identified Dr. Craig Wright and nChain as top five global innovators. We have established Smart Pools in high-growth technology areas like the metaverse and digital link to encourage adoption, protect SMEs and deter abusive behavior. They are economically simple, lower the cost of compliance to attractive levels and include significant upside benefit," stated Erich Spangenberg, CEO of IPwe. "We saw other potential solutions in the blockchain market but found they all constrain the ability for SMEs to grow and develop competitive commercial positions. With our offering, potential financial returns are compelling for both Founders and Members, especially SMEs. We look forward to announcing additional global innovation leaders as Founders and Members in the coming weeks."
By attracting the right global Founders, namely those with important innovations to offer the world, and in leveraging the IPwe Platform to offer standardized licensing terms at the lowest rates available, IPwe and nChain expect the Blockchain Smart Pool to be a leading hub for those driving utility-based applications of blockchain technology.
To request more information on the Blockchain Smart Pool, please visit www.ipwe.com.
About nChain
Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology.
nChain Media Contact
Sean Griffin
Director, Communications & Corporate Development
Email: s.griffin@nchain.com
About IPwe
IPwe is the world's first global innovation platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Through the IPwe Platform, large enterprises, SMEs, owners, those looking to enhance their innovation profiles and those with a legal, technical or financial focus benefit from IPwe's mission to empower innovation in emerging technologies. IPwe is committed to improving ROI whether measured by dollar returns, jobs created, ventures launched, or problems solved by increasing transparency, lowering costs and enhancing returns for the entire innovation ecosystem.
IPwe Press Contact
Brian Berman
Brian@ipwe.com
