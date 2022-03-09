GIMME Beauty Launches GIMME Drops, Gummies Formulated to Promote Hair Health



GIMME Beauty, the viral social media sensation delivering innovative hair care solutions for the beauty industry announces GIMME Drops, gummies developed to provide a unique blend of vitamins and minerals to support hair health and vitality. Featuring biotin, argan oil and several essential vitamins, GIMME Drops may support the body's natural processes for maintaining healthy hair. GIMME has enlisted fitness and lifestyle influencers Lauren Gleisberg (Instagram: @laurengleisberg) and Emily Fauver (Instagram: @emily.fauver) to help promote the launch of GIMME Drops in an upcoming campaign.

GIMME Drops are vegan, cruelty-free and free of allergens including gluten, egg, crustacean, fish, peanuts, milk, nuts, soy and coconut oil.

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is an over-the-counter supplement that has been widely used to promote healthy hair. According to a study that reviewed the use of biotin for hair loss, "Biotin's function in protein synthesis and more specifically, in keratin production, explains its contribution to healthy nail and hair growth."

In the same study, 10 of 18 patients had some inherited deficiency in either biotinidase or holocarboxylase synthetase — enzymes that help regulate the use of biotin in the body. Of those 10, "8 cases reported alopecia that subsequently resolved after varying months of biotin supplementation. Additionally, there were 3 reported cases of uncombable hair syndrome that all showed improvement in hair quality after a few months of treatment."

Argan oil is made from the kernels of the fruit of the Moroccan argan tree and has been used for centuries by people for cooking, medicinal and cosmetic purposes, including hair loss. A 2015 study showed that the oil, full of vitamin E and fatty acids like oleic and linoleic acid, can add a protective layer to the hair that reduces combing force and protects the hair from breakage as a result of heat.

Excessive hair shedding has also become a growing concern for those that have contracted COVID-19. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), "People develop noticeable hair loss after recovering from COVID-19" and that months after recovering, "many people find that their hair is falling out in large clumps." Consumers are looking towards existing hair care remedies, including both biotin and argan oil to help combat this.

GIMME Beauty is leading the way in the beauty industry by placing their customers at the core focus of their R&D. They continue to develop products fueled by the demand for innovation in the space. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME Beauty on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

