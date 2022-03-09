Australia Polypropylene Market: Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:55:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Australia polypropylene market was valued at $ 138 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach $ 191 million by 2031 on account of rising demand for polypropylene from various industries.



"A research report on Australia Polypropylene Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77248

Australia polypropylene market was valued at $ 138 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach $ 191 million by 2024 on account of rising demand for polypropylene from various industries. Polypropylene is one of the versatile polymers and is often used as the alternative of plastic. It has lightweight and possesses high flexural strength due to which it is finding application in various industries. Moreover, polypropylene comes in various grades (food & medical) and, therefore, suitable to be used in food and medical industries.

Australia polypropylene market can be segmented based on production technology, application, type and end use industry. On the basis of production technology, the market can be segmented into Spheripol, Unipol, Novolene, Innovene and Montedison. In 2018, Spheripol was the widely used technology for the production of polypropylene. The technology is expected to dominate during forecast period as well as it provides high production efficiency among other technologies. Based on the end use industry, the market can be segmented into packaging, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, among others. In 2018, packaging industry acquired the major share and is poised to grow at an impressive rate during forecast period as well. This is due to the growing utilization of polypropylene for the packaging as an alternative to plastic. Moreover, ban on the use of plastic by the government of Australia is further boosting the growth of polypropylene market in the country. Owing to properties such as lightweight, high mechanical properties and availability at low price, automotive industry is also witnessing its significant adoption. Furthermore, polypropylene has high electric shock resistance, due to this, it is used in the production of capacitors, switch boards, among others.

In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia. New South Wales region dominates Australia polypropylene market owing to presence of several packaging companies in the region.

Major players operating in Australia polypropylene market include LyondellBasell Australia Pty Ltd, ExxonMobil Australia, Total Oil Australia Pty Ltd., Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd, Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd, PTT Public Company Limited, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, PolyMirae Co., Ltd, Sabic Innovative Plastics Australia Pty Ltd., INEOS AG, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia polypropylene market.

• To classify and forecast Australia polypropylene market based on production technology, application, type, end use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia polypropylene market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia polypropylene market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Australia polypropylene market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia polypropylene market.

Some of the leading players in the Australia polypropylene market include LyondellBasell Australia Pty Ltd, ExxonMobil Australia, Total Oil Australia Pty Ltd., Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd, Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd, PTT Public Company Limited, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, PolyMirae Co., Ltd, Sabic Innovative Plastics Australia Pty Ltd., INEOS AG, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across Australia. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across Australia.

SDKI calculated the market size of Australia polypropylene market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Polypropylene manufacturers and suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to polypropylene

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Australia polypropylene market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Production Technology:

o Unipol

o Spheripol

o Montedison

o Novolene

o Innovene

• Market, by Application:

o Raffia

o Impact copolymer

o Random copolymer

o Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene

• Market, by Type:

o Homopolymer

o Copolymer

• Market, by End-use Industry:

o Packaging

o Automotive

o Building & Construction

o Electrical & Electronics

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o New South Wales

o Northern Territory

o Queensland

o South Australia

o Tasmania

o Victoria

o Western Australia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia polypropylene market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77248

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness & Brand Satisfaction

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5. Australia Polypropylene Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Production Technology (Spheripol, Unipol, Novolene, Innovene, Montedison)

5.2.2. By Application (Raffia, Impact Copolymer, Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene, Random Copolymer)

5.2.3. By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer)

5.2.4. By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Others)

5.2.5. By Region (New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia)

5.2.6. By Company

6. Australia Polypropylene Demand and Supply Outlook

6.1. Imports

6.2. Exports

6.3. Demand & Supply Gap

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges

8. Pricing Analysis

9. Market Trends and Developments

Get More Info: Australia Polypropylene Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Australia Polypropylene Market: Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.