Blow Fill Seal Technology Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031

"A research report on Blow Fill Seal Technology Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global blow fill seal market was valued at around $ 350 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 466.2 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%. Growing demand for blow fill seal technology in pharmaceutical industry owing to its versatile features such as ease in processing, aseptic filling and hermetic sealing is anticipated to propel growth in the market. Blow fill seal technology is an automated contamination free packaging technique wherein, liquid formulations are filled and sealed in a continuous process.

The market for blow-fill-seal technology is growing on account of increasing middle-class population and rising demand for blow fill seal technology from the chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive and food and beverage industries. In terms of raw material, the market for blow-fill-seal technology is categorized into polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and others. LDPE dominates global blow-fill-seal technology market as it is replacing glass products. In terms of product, the market is categorized into bottles, vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringes & injectables.

Vials category accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period as well owing to the increasing demand for single dose packaging of pharmaceutical products.

Asia-Pacific dominates global blow-fill-seal technology market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during forecast period as well. The growth of Asia-Pacific blow fill seal technology market is mainly attributable to growing demand for hygienic packaging in the pharmaceutical business.

Few of the major companies operating in global blow-fill-seal technology market are Recipharm AB, Catalent Inc., Pharmapack, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Curida AS, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering Inc., Unicep, The Ritedose Corporation and Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global blow fill seal technology market size.

• To forecast global blow fill seal technology market based on type, raw material, product, machine type, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blow fill seal technology market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blow fill seal technology market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for blow fill seal technology market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of products using blow fill seal technology.

Some of the leading players in global blow fill seal technology market are Recipharm AB, Catalent Inc., Pharmapack, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Curida AS, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering Inc., Unicep, The Ritedose Corporation and Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of technology providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global blow fill seal technology market.

SDKI calculated global blow fill seal technology market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and end-users for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Blow fill seal technology manufacturers and suppliers

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as technology providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

Report Scope:

In this report, global blow fill seal technology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Heat Sensitive

o Light sensitive

o Oxygen Sensitive

• Market, By Raw Material:

o Low–Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o High–Density Polyethylene (HDPL)

o Others

• Market, By Machine Type:

o Horizonal form

o Vertical form

• Market, By Product

o Vials

o Bottles

o Ampoules

o Prefilled Syringes & Injectables

• Market, By End-User

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 South Korea

 Singapore

 Malaysia

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o Europe

 Germany

 Italy

 France

 United Kingdom

 Spain

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Qatar

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blow fill seal technology market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

