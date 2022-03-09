North America Proppants Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:46:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Proppants Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for North America proppants is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67 % during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market are the improvements in fracking technology and the number of increasing shale gas production activities. Stagnant industrial growth in developed countries is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



- The franc sand industry dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

- There is expected to be a shifting of focus toward the usage of ceramic proppants in the future.

- The United States dominated the market in North America. The demand from the United States is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Frac Sand to Dominate the Market



- Frac sand proppants are the most widely used category for hydraulic fracturing in the market. Frac sand proppants are made out of highly pure and durable sand with round grains.

- They are predominantly made out of sandstone. Their size ranges from about 0.1 millimeter in diameter to 2 millimeters in diameter, depending on the requirement of the fracking job. A large portion of the frac sands produced in the United States is extracted from the sand mines of St. Peter Sandstone and Cambrian Jordan.

- Frac sand accounts for more than 90% of the total proppants usage in the market, due to its efficiency, low cost, and availability. The market for frac sand proppants is expected to grow steadily, during the forecast period.

- There is a considerable increasing demand for these proppants in the region, due to numerous favorable shale basins and increasing natural gas demand, in the region. Moreover, they are exported.

- In addition, onshore North America and the Gulf of Mexico continental shelf have many oilfields that are about to reach their maturity; this is expected to further add to the proppants demand in the regions.

- Overall, with the increasing number of aging fields, coupled with the increasing horizontal drilling and shale gas production activities, the amount of frac sand used per well is likely to increase, during the forecast period.



United States to Dominate the Market



The United States is one of the leading countries, globally, in terms of the exploration of unconventional crude oil reserves and application of hydraulic fracturing for the same. The quantity of oil produced from hydraulically fractured wells has been increasing significantly, in comparison to oil produced from conventionally-fractured wells. With the growing hydraulic fracturing applications in the country, especially for shale gas and tight oil purposes, the demand for proppants has been witnessing a positive impact. Frac sand is the most widely used proppant, while resin-coated and ceramic sands are used for specific applications that involve greater production depths and thermal resistance. With increase in the number of mature fields and the rising energy demand, proppants used in hydraulic fracturing are expected to witness growth, owing to the exploration of unconventional resources, such as coal bed methane, tight oil, etc. The increase in the production from mature fields is also expected to be the reason for the significant rise in the demand for ceramic proppants.

Competitive Landscape



The North America frac sand proppants market is a fragmented market with the major players accounting for a decent share of the market. The North America ceramic proppants market is an oligopoly with few players completely dominating the market.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

