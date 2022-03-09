Polymer Emulsions Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:44:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polymer Emulsions Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for polymer emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing awareness with regard to the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), growing construction activities, and government regulations. On the flip side, environmental regulations on butadiene is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.



- The paints & coatings segment dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period with growing demand from industries, such as construction, automotive, and general industrial.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112702



- The emerging market for bio-based emulsion polymers is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with growing construction activities, increasing automotive production, and robust demand for packaging materials in the region.



Key Market Trends



Paints & Coatings Segment Dominated the Demand



- Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of polymer emulsion. Paints & coatings are extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

- In the building and construction industry, emulsion polymers are used in the manufacturing process of architectural paints, high scrub interior paints, exterior paints for high durability and wet adhesion, deck and trim paints, and stains and elastomeric coatings.

- Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for polymer emulsion for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

- Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

- In the Middle East, the government's efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments in industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

- North America has also witnessed a noticeable increase in residential construction and renovation projects in the country.

- Besides in global automotive industry, though production declined in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop & launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

- Hence, all such trends are likely to increase demand and production in the paints & coatings market, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for raw materials, like polymer emulsions.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. The demand for products, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives have been increasing from the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.

- Countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have numerous construction projects and investments planned, which is expected to increase the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.

- Countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia have recorded noticeable growth in automotive production.

- China, the world's largest automotive producer, has plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112702



- Besides, in the cosmetic & personal care industry, the demand is increasing at a noticeable rate in the region, with cultural change, the influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from the youth population, and rising women employment. With this, the market players in this market are increasing investments and production, which is further driving the demand for raw materials, including polymer emulsion.

- Hence, all such favorable market trends are likely to drive the growth of the polymer emulsion market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The polymer emulsion market is a fragmented market, where numerous players account for insignificant share to influence the market demand, individually. Some of the noticeable players in the market include AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema, BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Dow, amongst others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Awareness with Regard to Volatile Organic Compound(VOC)

4.1.2 Robust Demand for Paints & Coatings from Construction Industry

4.1.3 Government Regulations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Regulations on Butadiene

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Supply and Demand Analysis

4.5.1 Major Current and Planned Projects

4.5.2 Trade Analysis

4.5.3 Current Supply and Demand Scenario



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Polymer Emulsions Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Polymer Emulsions Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.