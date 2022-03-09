North America Reactive Adhesives Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:44:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Reactive Adhesives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The North America reactive adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing application in the construction of wind turbines. However, negative effects of epoxy and acrylic reactive adhesives on skin is hindering the growth of the market studied.



- Increasing popularity of heat-resistant products is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

- United States accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

- Among the end-user industries, renewable energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Renewable Energy Industry to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- The consumption of renewable energy, especially wind energy has been significantly increasing across the North American region in the past few years.

- Wind energy offers many advantages over traditional energy sources which include unlimited & free energy, clean and non-polluting way to generate electricity. Unlike other types of power plants, it emits no air pollutants or greenhouse gases.

- Reactive adhesives are used to bond blades together. They offer a solution of reduced weight, as well as providing benefits in reduced assembly time and corrosion protection.

- The installed wind power capacity in the North American region has witnessed a significant growth in the recent years owing to the growing environmental consciousness.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, wind turbines industry is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



United States to Dominate the Market



- United States accounts for the highest share of the North America reactive adhesives market owing to the high demand from transportation, construction, and aerospace industries.

- United States is the second highest automotive manufacturer in the world. The high automotive manufacturing is resulting in high demand for reactive adhesives. However, in the recent past the declination of automotive production is negatively effecting the market studied

- The construction industry has witnessed significant growth which is boosting demand for reactive adhesives in the country.

- According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet of the country is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037. This growth is likely to boost the market studied in the coming years.

- Hence, United States is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The North America reactive adhesives market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided among a large number of players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Sika AG, Arkema Group, H.B.Fuller Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

