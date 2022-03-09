Slab Repair Products Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:45:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Slab Repair Products Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global slab repair products market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growth In the revitalization of public infrastructure projects. However, the lack of market penetration in developing economies is hindering the growth of the market studied.



- Europe is expected to witness the highest market share during the forecast period.

- Among the product types, polyurethane products are likely to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Polyurethane Products to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Flooring compounds are mostly polyurethane-based. Typically static cracks and live cracks are filled with a flexible material, such as polyurethane. Moreover, they may be transformed into movement joints by cutting or bandaging, and sealing with flexible sealants.

- Cracks subject to water ingress can be filled using polyurethane that reacts to the presence of water to form foam or to create a complete seal. These systems do not bond to the concrete.

- Polyurethane can be applied using a variety of impregnations, coatings, coverings, and membranes. The subdued economic forecasts in many countries make it imperative to use cost-efficient materials in the commercial and civil construction sectors.

- Polyurethane repair systems have been proven to be a much cost-effective method to repair, restore, and rehabilitate concrete structures versus more traditional practices with mechanical or cementations materials.

- Hence, owign to the above-mentioned reasons, polyurethane slab repair products are likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Europe to Dominate the Market



- Currently, Europe accounts for the highest share of global slab repair products market

- The majority of the demand for slab repair products in Europe comes from United States, Germany, and France.

- Although the market is somewhat finite in scope, it is diverse to address the niche.

- The combination of their cost-effectiveness and the financial pragmatism behind repairing versus rebuilding is the central reason why they are forecasted to grow at over a high rate annually in the coming years despite the projected slump in construction activity.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, Europe is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global slab repair products market is moderately consolidated as the most of the market share is divided among few players. Some of the key players in the market include BASF SE, SILPRO, Sika AG, SABIC, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth In Revitalization Of Public Infrastructure Projects

4.1.2 Other Driverss

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Market Penetration in Developing Economies

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

