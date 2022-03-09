nChain Listed Among Top 100 Most Innovative Companies

ZUG, Switzerland - March 9, 2022 - (

nChain is proud to announce their inclusion among the top global companies in LexisNexis' "Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100" report. The list uncovers forward-thinking patent development and acknowledges organisations with exceptional technological relevance for the future.

Hakan Yuksel, CEO of nChain, said, "To be named among the world's 100 Most Innovative Companies is an honour that recognizes the tremendous potential in the IP portfolio we have built through our own research. A spirit of invention has been at our core since inception as we are confident blockchain technology will become an indispensable part of global infrastructure.

"Our team is built around this vision and has been consistently pioneering blockchain solutions that will allow enterprises, governments and organizations of all sizes to access all the possibilities of the blockchain. The launch of our data integrity platform in 2021 and our ongoing development of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solution are initial indications of the commercial relevance of our accumulated knowledge. We are excited to expand our commercial offerings while continuing to be a leading innovator in our field."

The Innovation Momentum report follows the Patent Asset Index, an industry-trusted, scientifically developed index created to assess patents based on size and individual quality of all patent families belonging to a patent portfolio. The Innovation Momentum was developed to provide an unbiased framework to identify innovators who outperformed their peers over the period of the previous two years based on the "Technology Relevance" and "Market Coverage" of their patent portfolios.

The report states, "Many innovation rankings measure patent portfolio sizes combined with other selection criteria, like patent filing rates, to uncover the front runners in patent development. Yet, these approaches often omit small start-ups with early disruptive innovation and over-rank on mature technology fields dominated by multinationals."

The first-ever report can be downloaded online.

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, maintenance of a robust patent portfolio and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space as well as professional services to assist enterprises of all types benefit from blockchain technology.

https://nchain.com/

