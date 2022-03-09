Europe Flat Glass Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:43:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Flat Glass Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Europe flat glass market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 8%, over the forecast period. Increasing housing construction activities in the region are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



- Fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the market's growth in the coming years.

- By end-user industry, the construction segment is expected to dominate the market in the region.

- Germany is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Construction Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass



- The construction industry is the largest end-user segment of the market studied. Moreover, the ongoing trend of smart city projects is also anticipated to drive the flat glass demand.

- Flat glasses are made of sodium silicate and calcium silicate, and are available from 2mm to 20mm thickness ranges, for several applications. They have a weight range of 6kg/m2-36 kg/m2. These glasses are often considered as building blocks for several types of architectural and interior applications.

- Glasses are being used extensively in the construction industry, in windows, façade, doors, interior partitions, balustrades, shop fronts, and railings for stairs and balconies, among other building parts, providing potential opportunity to float glasses.

- The body-tinted float glass is a new type of glass, in which, melted colorants are added for coloring and solar-radiation absorption properties. This type of glass saves energy, reduces heat penetration into buildings, and provides a striking visual effect.

- Previously, flat glass was used for smaller windows in domestic housing, since larger windows required toughened glasses. Currently, flat glass can also be toughened by putting it through a heating process, which very nearly melts it, and then cools it to ambient temperatures, using a jet of cold air. This glass requires a greater pressure to break. This characteristic makes the glass suitable for use in building applications.

- Owing to all the aforementioned factors, the market for flat glass is projected to grow during the forecast period.



Germany to Dominate the Market



- The economic growth of the country is affected by the factors, such as trade tensions leading to reduced exports, and tariff disputes triggered by the US government. However, the country is expected to rise from such fluctuations in economic performance over the forecast period.

- According to industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020, which is expected to boost the construction sector. The non-residential and commercial buildings in the country are expected to witness significant growth prospects during the forecast period. The growth is supported by lower interest rates, increase in real disposable incomes, and numerous investments by the European Union and the German Government.

- It is also expected that Germany may spend more on the public infrastructure, and an increase in investments through public-private partnerships at the municipal level.

- The sales/registrations of new vehicles are increasing steadily in the country with improvement in the economy reflecting consumer confidence. This is expected to provide stable contribution to the flat glass demand from the automotive sector.

- On the whole, growing residential and commercial construction activity in the country is expected to drive the market for flat glass at a moderate rate in Germany during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe flat glass market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the market include AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain, and Vitro, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in the Region

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

