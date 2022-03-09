Asia-Pacific Epoxy Adhesives Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 06:41:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia-Pacific Epoxy Adhesives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Asia-Pacific epoxy adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing Growing Demand for Miniaturized and Lightweight electronics.



- Increasing applications and rising awareness of structural adhesives is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

- Among the end-user industries, construction industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Construction Industry to Dominate the Market



- Epoxy adhesives are used in construction applications, majorly for concrete repair and anchoring purposes. They are also used in woodworking and carpentry applications to increase the strength of adhesion with wooden surfaces in constructions.

- These adhesives are commonly used to bond steel, to reinforce plates or carbon laminates, and to strengthen beams and columns. They are also used for bonding segments in bridges and viaducts, where they may completely substitute metal screws or bolts, providing an effective resistance to the constant load on the road and the different temperature ranges.

- Epoxies are exclusively used for bonding of fasteners, where they protect the fastening materials, such as bolts from stresses and corrosion, in turn strengthening the bond.

- Epoxy adhesives are widely employed in public infrastructures, such as bridges for joining precast materials. They are also used for bonding of steel reinforcement components and carbon laminates for columns and slabs. Anchoring of bolts and steel bars in concrete and joining the ends of concrete or metal pipes for sewage systems are other applications that involve the usage of epoxy adhesives.

- Additionally the growing construction industry in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific region is also expected to boost the market studied in the Asia-Pacific region.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, construction industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Market Studied



- China accounts for the major share of the Asia-Pacific epoxy adhesives market currently owing to the high demand from end-user industries like construction and aerospace & defense.

- The Chinese epoxy adhesives market is dominated by a large number of small and medium scale enterprises.

- Major epoxy adhesives company such as 3M have manufacturing plants in China.

- Major end-users in the country include construction. The growth the construction industry of the country is also expected to provide an increase to its market and is providing the required stimulus for the regional manufacturers in the country.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, China is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific Epoxy adhesives market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided among a lot of players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Arkema Group, H.B.Fuller Company , Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika AG, among Others.

