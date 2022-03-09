Thesis Gold Commences 10,000 Metre Spring Drilling Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Thesis Gold Inc. TAU (WKN: A2QQ0Y) ("Thesis") or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a spring drilling program at its 100% owned Ranch Gold Project. The Company plans to complete up to 10,000 metres of drilling using two diamond drill rigs during the exploration campaign. The program will be focused within the >1.5 kilometre long Thesis structural corridor that hosts the Thesis II, Thesis III, and Bingo occurrences (Figure 1). The drilling campaign underscores the opportunity to conduct year-round exploration in the road-accessible Toodoggone region of British Columbia.

Objectives

Continue drilling at Thesis III, including follow-up on the parallel west zone discovery hole 21TH3DD012 that intersected 28.00 metres of 6.07 grams per tonne gold (see February 7 th , 2022 news release).

, 2022 news release). Thesis II will also see expansion and exploration drilling, including testing of a prospective geophysical target of similar character to the recently discovered West Zone at Thesis III.

Assess upside and exploration potential near the Bingo occurrence, which has not seen contemporary drilling but includes several promising surface geochemistry and geophysical anomalies proximal to historical gold mineralization.

Utilize improved logging protocols to enhance understanding of mineralization controls within the Thesis structural corridor, particularly lithological controls that were poorly recognized in historical drill targeting work.





Figure 1: A. Thesis structural corridor with gold occurrences, historical and 2021 drill collars, and ground magnetics (RMI) underlay.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/116053_bb1d34a804c9da80_001full.jpg

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to get an early start on this year's drill program by leveraging the accessible nature of the project and excellent infrastructure. The primary objective of the spring program is to continue building on the success of last year's drill program within the Thesis structural corridor. This >1.5 kilometre strike-length feature hosts many prospective anomalies proximal to historical gold mineralization, and we believe there is a strong opportunity to make additional discoveries both within the Thesis structural corridor and elsewhere within the Ranch project area."

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Drill intervals with visible gold were assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project and the 2021 drill program, please click here and watch the videos on the project.

