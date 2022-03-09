Senior Care Authority Announces the Opening of New Franchise Location Serving Minneapolis Metro, Minnesota



Senior Care Authority®, an eldercare consulting and assisted living residential placement service franchise, announced today the recent opening of a new franchise location in Minneapolis Metro, MN.

Owner Ann Hartlaub recently had the overwhelming experience of needing to move her mother-in-law Kathie to the Twin Cities from southeast Wisconsin. She and her spouse needed to find a new place and services for Kathie in her new location. Although Ann had experience with senior care and services, it felt totally different when it was her own family member. Thank goodness for Senior Care Authority.

After receiving support and guidance from Senior Care Authority, Ann realized this was a valuable service she might be able to provide for others. When the opportunity to become a franchise owner became available, she knew it was her calling to assist families in the way she had been helped when she needed it most. Her mother-in-law still raves about the experience and could not be happier in her new home.

Ann has worked with seniors in their homes for over ten years, advocating for their needs, and helping families navigate the system and services for their aging family members. Ann also has a strong background in sales, management, finance, and networking. Originally from Wisconsin, Ann moved to Minneapolis in early 2000. Prior to that in Texas, she worked in the fitness industry helping people achieve their fitness goals. Whether competing in an Ironman or to simply keep moving, it was a great way to help people of all ages from all types of backgrounds.

Ann's spouse is a labor and delivery nurse at a local hospital. They both enjoy multi-cultural events and giving back to their community, promoting small and new businesses in the area.

Ann is currently finishing her degree in Business Administration with a focus in Healthcare Administration. In this new role she has found a way to combine her passion for the healthcare industry and helping seniors and their families. Ann is a Certified Senior Advisor, indicating her continued effort to become further educated on the issues and needs of the senior population. She is serving clients in Hennepin, Carver, Scott and Dakota counties.

To learn more about the new Senior Care Authority® franchise location, please visit: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/minneapolismetro

For more information about Senior Care Authority, please visit their main website: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system.

