Author Beth Woodruff's new book 'The Animal Jive' takes readers into the vividly imaginative world filled with playful animals of a young boy named Max

Beth Woodruff, a retired Spanish teacher and tour operator, has completed her new book "The Animal Jive": an engaging children's story about a little boy who uses his imagination to travel into new worlds every night.

Author Beth Woodruff originally wrote this book for her grandchildren and cross-stitched it in picture form for them to hang in their rooms.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beth Woodruff's charming tale inspires young readers and listeners to use their imaginations to create and explore new worlds of their own.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Animal Jive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

