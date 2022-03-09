Author Thea Alowisha's New Book 'Papa' is an Endearing Tale of a Baby Who Wonders What Happens to His Papa When He Leaves

NEW YORK - March 9, 2022 - (

)

Thea Alowisha, a mother, grandmother, farmer, and animal lover, has completed her new book "Papa": a heartwarming story of a papa through the eyes of his son. When his baby wonders what his dad is up to, readers embark on a day in his life, learning of what he exactly does when he goes off to work from the preparations he has to make to the type of work he does.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thea Alowisha's touching tale highlights that despite how busy Papa may be, he always has time for his son from storytime to putting him to bed so that while he dreams he thinks about doing everything with his papa.

Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Papa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

