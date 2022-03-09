Author Kevin Anderson's new book 'My Thoughts' is an inspiring collection of poetry written by a man who has traveled far and wide and experienced nearly all there is

BOSSIER CITY, La. - March 9, 2022 - (

Kevin Anderson, a veteran of the United States Air Force with 30 years of service, has completed his new book "My Thoughts": a stirring assortment of poetry exploring the gambit of human emotions and the complex questions of the world.

From grief to celebration and loss to love, no topic is overlooked as Anderson taps into his deep pool of experiences to share his provoking thoughts. In one such poem about affection, Anderson writes, "She means more than fresh air; she's more than a simple breeze // She's my lungs; as she inhales and she exhales, I breathe // Her warmth heats my passion, and I ignite the sun // Melting icebergs in boiling oceans and // melting candle wax, watch it run // Under heavy cloud covers, come the wet and the rain // Splashing and dripping...she's calling my name // Does the sun ever set; does the moon ever rise // I have not taken notice; she has engulfed my eyes // Love is like the air; it can't be seen // It can be felt but not touched like an X-rated dream // Hearts racing, bodies trembling, a hot shower and mirrors steamed // She is my hot cup of coffee with extra sugar and more cream // Life isn't always as life cares to seem // Passion and love are not illusions; time lost // without them cannot be redeemed // She means more than fresh air; she's more than a simple breeze // She is my lungs; as she inhales and she exhales, I breathe."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kevin Anderson's poignant and insightful writings contain material that readers of all backgrounds can relate to and find meaning in. Having traveled the world through his service in the Air Force, Anderson brings a unique viewpoint to his work that truly captures what it is to be a person in the world and having to tackle all that life contains.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "My Thoughts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

