Author Steven Acosta MD's New Book 'Restored: Surviving to Live' is the True Story of a Devastating Medical Event and How It Impacted the Author and His Family's Life

Steven Acosta MD, a physician and entrepreneur, has completed his new book "Restored: Surviving to Live": an extraordinary story of perseverance and strength that documents the author's recovery from an acute heart attack during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On life before his heart attack and the beginning stages of his recovery, Acosta shares, "I was the middle-aged dad who played up the fact that I was Superman. I ran around our neighborhood for exercise; I mowed the lawn; I washed the cars; I took the dog for walks; I learned to fly planes and earned a private pilot's license; I worked two jobs and would often do double shifts in the urgent care, where I was medical director and in the same emergency room where I was ultimately resuscitated by my colleagues. I drank beer and played golf with my brother and friends. I drank good wine and had great nights of conversation with my wife. I took my family on great trips, and we would sit around a great dinner table sharing laughs and making new memories. Simply put, I was living life, and I was on the go!

"Now, I was the complete opposite. I was sick; I had just enough strength to walk to the bathroom. I was dependent on others for help, and I was intermittently confused. The future seemed bleak, but we were all glad there would be a future to experience."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steven Acosta MD's staggering tale demonstrates the strength and support from others required to heal from a heart attack and that simply surviving is not the end goal but only the beginning of the road to recovery. Readers will come to understand not only what recuperating from such a medical event is like, but how Acosta's journey was affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Restored: Surviving to Live" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

