Author John Davis' New Book Offers a Thought-Provoking Discussion on Race

John Davis, a longtime Chicago school teacher, has completed his new book "The Super-Ridiculous False Narrative of Race": a potent theory that is explained as thus, the idea that all of humanity can trace its roots back to Africa, back when all of the countries were one interlocking supercontinent, and that all of the divides that humanity has manifested based on these lines are based on intents to keep us separate.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Davis' insightful research walks readers through this theory from the beginning with the first early civilizations of man, their travels across the world, and the growth of humanity to prove once and for all that everything is in fact connected.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "The Super-Ridiculous False narrative of Race" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

