Light Weapons Market: Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

The Global Light Weapons Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.55%.



Light weapons are missiles that are used by two or three persons serving as a crew, although some of them may be supported and used by a single person. Light weapons are essentially used by militaries around the world and its applications have improved widely among armed groups. They contain, inter alia, heavy machine guns, hand-held under-barrel and mounted grenade launchers, portable anti-aircraft guns, portable anti-tank guns, recoilless rifles, portable launchers of anti-tank missile and rocket systems, portable launchers of anti-aircraft warhead systems as well as mortars of a caliber of less than 100 millimeters. The latest generation of light weapons is more destructive, more portable, and normally more experienced than older systems, hovering concerns about their uncontrolled generation. Light weapons are signified by their durability, cost effectiveness, accessibility and utility. In terms of military and non-military demand, such criteria perfectly match the requirements of those who want weapons in the violent political, ethnic and criminal disputes and those who want weapons for personal protection. Light weapons can be supported by an individual soldier or light vehicle. They can be simply ecstatic or smuggled to areas of conflict, and can be protected in shipments of legitimate cargo. The constant effectiveness of light weapons is dependent on a necessary supply of ammunition. This is particularly the case for those weapons which are represented by rapid rates of fire.



The global Light Weapons market is segregated on the basis of Application as Homeland Security and Defense. Based on Technology the global Light Weapons market is segmented in Unguided Weapons Technology and Guided Weapons Technology. Based on Type the global Light Weapons market is segmented in Infantry Mortars, Grenades, Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons, Heavy Machine Guns, Light Cannons, Manpads, Manpats, and Launchers.



The global Light Weapons market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Light Weapons market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry



Saab Ab, Rheinmetall AG, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingénierie, Heckler & Koch Defense, Inc, FN Herstal S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, and others are among the major players in the global Light Weapons market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:



Global Light Weapons market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Light Weapons market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Light Weapons market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:



The global Light Weapons market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.



The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.



The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Light Weapons market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Saab Ab, Rheinmetall AG, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingénierie, Heckler & Koch Defense, Inc, FN Herstal S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, and others.

