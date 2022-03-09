Aerospace Composites Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:44:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Aerospace Composites market is segregated on the basis of Application as Commercial, General Aviation, Space, and Military.



The Global Aerospace Composites Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.68%.



A wide range of mixtures are used in aerospace industry. Commercial aircrafts, defense aircrafts, helicopters, launchers and engines are made-up of composites. Aerospace composites support to lighten the weight of the components and rise the efficiency of the engines. Aerospace composites support in weight reduction subsequently reducing the fuel consumption. Low weight and durability of components are of huge importance in aerospace and aircraft industry. The market for aerospace composites is confidential as carbon fiber reinforced composites, glass fiber reinforced composites, metal matrix composites, foam core materials and ceramic matrix composites amongst others. Aerospace composites are used in interiors as well as exterior of the aircrafts. additionally, to this ceramic matrix mixtures are used in manufacturing of engines, that sustains at higher temperatures. Furthermore, aerospace composites offer various characteristics to the components like fire resistance, durability, flexibility and lighter weight among others. The market for aerospace composites was primarily driven by commercial aircrafts joined with military and defense activities. Aerospace composites are used in various applications like passenger and cargo floor panels, ceiling panels, galleys, air ducts, cabin linings, plenums, overhead compartments, ceiling panels, lavatories, bars, partitions, wardrobes, seats, winglets and fins, trailing edges, brackets and landing gear doors amongst others. The aerospace composites have to transaction with regulatory bodies regarding smoke, toxicity and fire levels of the components. In military and defense applications, aerospace mixtures are used in manufacturing of components essential for helicopters, launchers and aircrafts among others. Aerospace composites support the components to deal with wear and tear, fire and harsh weather conditions.



The global Aerospace Composites market is segregated on the basis of Application as Commercial, General Aviation, Space, and Military. Based on Fiber Type the global Aerospace Composites market is segmented in Ceramic Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Other Fiber Types. Based on Component the global Aerospace Composites market is segmented in Drive, Hardware, Controllers, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, and Others.

Based on Payload Capacity, the global Aerospace Composites market is segmented in Between 5 and 10kg, Above 10kg, and Up to 5 Kg.



The global Aerospace Composites market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Aerospace Composites market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.



Competitive Rivalry



Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, DuPont, Royal Ten Cate, Materion Corp, Bally Ribbon Mills, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc, Toho Tenax, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SGL Carbon SE, and others are among the major players in the global Aerospace Composites market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Aerospace Composites market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, DuPont, Royal Ten Cate, Materion Corp, Bally Ribbon Mills, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc, Toho Tenax, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SGL Carbon SE, and others.

Some of the recent Developments in Aerospace Composites market are as follows:



Hexcel Corporation



07-2020: Hexcel congratulates Airbus Helicopters for receiving certification approved by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for the medium twin H160 helicopter.



11-2019: Hexcel is displaying for the first time at the Space Tech Expo Europe show in Bremen, Germany on November 19-21 to promote its latest technologies and inventions for space applications.



Solvay SA



10-2019: Solvay has opened two invention centers dedicated to thermoplastic composites in the United States and Europe, reinforcing its research and innovation capabilities and engagement through customers, in high performance materials for the aerospace, automotive and oil & gas markets.



05-2018: Solvay established FusePlyTM to enable the build of reliable, bonded composite parts using conventional manufacturing processes, through the creation of covalently bonded structures thus potentially removing the need for abundant rivets and fasteners.

