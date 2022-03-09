Aircraft Seating Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:43:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Aircraft Seating Market is expected to be around US$ 1.30 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.33% in the given forecast period.



Aircraft Seating Materials area unit the parts accustomed build the seating arrangement for snug traveler accommodation within the flight. Differing kinds of fabric like artificial animal skin, polyester, nylon, wool area unit been accustomed create the seat cowl and area unit crammed with numerous cushion materials like synthetic rubber, silicon, synthetic resin, Fire-Blocking Textile, Plastazote, Ethafoam to create the seat snug. These materials impact on the fuel consumption throughout the flight, thus careful choice is needed while not compromising the traveller comfort.



Restraint of market is Shortage of Seat Suppliers as well as Regulatory Frameworks and Certifications. Market will Growth of Low-Cost Airlines it will big opportunity for them. Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market growing Number of Premium Economy Seats in Passenger Aircraft and increasing Demand for Customized First Class and Business Class Seats.



The global Aircraft Seating market is segregated on the basis of Class as Business Class, Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, and First Class. Based on Aircraft Type the global Aircraft Seating market is segmented in Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, and Business Jets. Based on End Use the global Aircraft Seating market is segmented in OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO.

Based on Type, the global Aircraft Seating market is segmented in 16g and 9g.



The global Aircraft Seating market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Aircraft Seating market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.



Competitive Rivalry



Zodiac Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Geven, RECARO Aircraft Seating, Jamco, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik, Stelia Aerospace, Zim Flugsitz, Acro Aircraft Seating, and others are among the major players in the global Aircraft Seating market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:



Global Aircraft Seating market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Aircraft Seating market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Aircraft Seating market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players



Report Scope:



The global Aircraft Seating market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.



The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.



The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Aircraft Seating market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Zodiac Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Geven, RECARO Aircraft Seating, Jamco, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik, Stelia Aerospace, Zim Flugsitz, Acro Aircraft Seating, and others.

