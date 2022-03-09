Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market: Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:44:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is segregated on the basis of Class as Strategic & Tactical UAVs, Special-Purpose UAVs, and Small UAVs.



UAV surveillance and monitoring are some of the important applications in military operations. Its implementation at the civilian level was at a nascent stage. However, in the current crisis, the demand for UAVs is growing for surveillance, public announcements, monitoring, and guiding local law enforcement. Also, UAVs mounted with ultraviolet cameras are also being positioned by various countries to measure body temperature. The overview of UAVs at this time of crisis is plummeting the risk of being dirtied with police officials and other staff, as it allows the surveillance of vast swathe of the area without physical intervention. Moreover, drones are also transforming how agriculture and farming are done. By implementing drone technology, farms and agriculture businesses can expand crop yields, save time, and make land management decisions that'll expand long-term success. Agricultural workers are talented to gather data, automate redundant farming processes, and normally maximize efficiency. In a research capacity, drones have also been used to pollinate flowers, and could one day prove cooperative in compensating for the declining bee population.



Based on Vertical the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is segmented in Commercial, Government & Law Enforcement, Consumer, and Military. Based on Industry the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is segmented in Agriculture, Logistics & Transportation, Energy & Power, Construction & Mining, Wildlife & Forestry, Media & Entertainment, Insurance, Wildlife & Forestry, and Academics & Research.

Based on Type, the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is segmented in Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs, Fixed-Wing UAVs, Bicopters, Tricopters, Quadcopters, Octocopters, and Rotary-Wing UAVs. The report also bifurcates the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market based on Range in Extended Visual Line of Sight UAVs, Beyond Line of Sight UAVs, and Visual Line of Sight UAVs. The report also bifurcates the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) the global Mtow market is segmented in 25-170 Kilograms, >170 Kilograms, and <25 Kilograms.



The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.



Competitive Rivalry



Raytheon, Ehang, ECA Group, Turkish Aerospace Industry, Yuneec, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Aerovironment, and others are among the major players in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics.



Major industry players with significant revenue share include Raytheon, Ehang, ECA Group, Turkish Aerospace Industry, Yuneec, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Aerovironment, and others.



Some of the recent developments in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market are as follows:



Aerovironment



07-2020: AeroVironment, Inc is a global leader in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), declared the United States Army exercised the first of three options under the sole source Flight Control Systems domain of the Army's multi-year small UAS.

