KunciCoin: One of Indonesia's Most Powerful Blockchain-Based Ecosystems Designed by the Man Behind a Mask

KunciCoin introduces Indonesia's most powerful blockchain-based ecosystem developed by Joko Crypto, the mysterious masked crypto hero from Indonesia who is about to change the way investors look at connecting cryptocurrencies with real-life use cases

Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - KUNCI COIN (KUNCI) is an entire ecosystem (Mainnet completed in 2021) on the BNB Chain Network built to solve real-world problems using blockchain technology and change the way investors live and enjoy their lives.





Joko Crypto

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/115980_joko1.jpg

KunciCoin uses, at its core, the Solana open-source platform and is currently one of the fastest and cheapest blockchains that can process more than 50, 000 transactions per second (TPS), a real innovation for the crypto community. With a limited initial supply of 100 billion coins KUNCI offers a flexible platform that supports crypto applications with real-life utilities, such as in-game transactions for AAA Metaverse and NFT games built by KunciGames.com and OmniVR, redeem and membership function in the hospitality industry currently used in 52 hotels and resorts, a licensed payment gateway - YUKK, and many more (for further information, please see below KunciCoin's white paper). KUNCI will also offer investors an NFT (non-fungible tokens) marketplace, to display and trade NFTs, a stacking platform providing rewards in the form of KunciCoins, and an Indonesian government-licensed crypto exchange platform for the transaction and trading of crypto assets. Currently, KunciCoin is migrating from BSC to their own mainnet and to celebrate the event, developers have burnt on March 1st half, or 50 billion of the current supply, creating a huge wave of excitement throughout the community. The rest of the supply will be adjusted to mainnet in 1:1 ratio over time. KunciCoin is a consistent CMC top gainer, with a daily volume of $5-8M that can be purchased through Pancakeswap, Bkex, Hotbit, Indodax, Cointiger, Bitforex, Hoo.com, MexC, and is expected to be listed soon on Probit, XT.com, Lbank, and later, the developers have ambitious plans for listing on major exchanges such as Bitmart, BitGlobal, Bybit, Gate.io, Kucoin, and Binance among others.

Joko Crypto, the mysterious masked crypto hero from Indonesia behind KunciCoin.

KunciCoin is a collaborative project between Joko Crypto and Mega Millionaire and successful serial-entrepreneur Julius Alexander. Joko Crypto, is the co-founder of Kunci Corps. He has started his career in 2015 as a crypto miner and trader and has established himself as Indonesia's most successful crypto entrepreneur. Similarly to Satoshi Nakamoto, the entity that has invented Bitcoin, he has chosen to conceal his identity. Joko Crypto is a true pioneer that is frequently described by his compatriots as a national hero, who fights relentlessly to establish mass adoption of Blockchain, digital currency and assets in his home country. Through his social media platforms, he often organizes various seminars, webinars, and even one-on-one meetings in order to educate the Indonesian people about the important role Blockchain technology could play in their lives. Coming from a humble background, Joko Crypto has built a massive multi-million-dollar empire currently estimated at $150M.

Friendly Community and Highly Experienced Team

The success behind KUNCI is undoubtfully due to its ambitious and hard-working developers who work continuously behind the scenes to develop new utilities, promote KunciCoin, through various social media channels and strategically placed advertisements, and ensure new exchange listings that currently stand at an average of four per week. KUNCI also has notable early believers and advisor in Ashwin Navin - Founder of Bittorrent Inc. and Samba.tv, and Kun Gao - Founder of CrunchyRoll.com the most popular "netflix for Anime" on the web, ex-HotOrNot and GGWP.com.

Joko Crypto's Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jokocryptoreal

Telegram: https://t.me/JokoCryptoOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joko_crypto

KUNCI's Advisor and Early Believers:

Ashwin Navin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashwinnavin/

Kun Gao: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kungao/

KunciCoin's Social Media:

Website: https://kuncicoin.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kuncicoin_id

Telegram: https://t.me/kunciglobalofficial

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kuncicoin_id?utm_medium=copy_link

WhitePaper: http://whitepaper.kuncicoin.com

Media Contact:

Dexter Bosco

Email: dexterbosco81@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115980