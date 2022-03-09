Ground Support Equipment Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:30:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Ground Support Equipment Market is expected to be around US$ 9.80 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.67% in the given forecast period.



Global Ground Support Instrumentality Market involves the study of assorted GSE applications like craft handling, traveler handling, and loading handling. For example, GSE like deicers, ground power units, fuel trucks, pre-conditioned air (PCA) units, and hydrant trucks are particularly deployed for craft handling. Instrumentality like belt loaders/conveyors, cabin service vehicles, boarding stairs, bathroom service vehicles, and traveler buses serve the aim of traveler handling. Additionally, cargo/container loaders, pushback tractors, and forklifts are used for loading handling application. High-powered instrumentality comprises refuels, ground power instrumentality, tugs & tractors, moveable water truck, generators, baggage conveyor/belt loader, traveler buses, line of work truck, traveler boarding stairs, air compressors, moveable floodlights, air conditioners, instrumentality loaders, bathroom service vehicles, and de-icing vehicles. The instrumentality studied below non-powered GSE are chocks baggage carts, trestles, intake exhaust cowl, oil cart, air cart, dollies, sling cables, ladders, and craft jacks.

Rise in traffic and loading, inflated focus of airports on enhancing operational potency, high service standards, and leasing of ground support instrumentality are the factors liable for the market growth. However, high prices related to the acquisition, installation, and maintenance of the instrumentality impede the expansion of the market. Conversely, inflated focus toward procural of greener GSE, outsourcing of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) to the third party, and also the rising use of wireless technology is predicted to make new opportunities for the market.



The global Ground Support Equipment market is segregated on the basis of Type as Mobile GSE and Fixed GSE. Based on Power Source the global Ground Support Equipment market is segmented in Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment, Electric Ground Support Equipment (E-GSE), and Hybrid Ground Support Equipment. Based on Application the global Ground Support Equipment market is segmented in Commercial and Military.



Based on Component, the global Ground Support Equipment market is segmented in Equipment and Maintenance.



The global Ground Support Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Ground Support Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.



Competitive Rivalry



Mobile GSE, Fixed GSE Supplier, AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., CAVOTEC SA, DOUGLAS EQUIPMENT LIMITED, FLIGHTLINE SUPPORT LTD., GATE GSE, IMAI AERO-EQUIPMENT MFG. CO. LTD., JBT CORPORATION, MALLAGHAN, and others are among the major players in the global Ground Support Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Ground Support Equipment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Mobile GSE, Fixed GSE Supplier, AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., CAVOTEC SA, DOUGLAS EQUIPMENT LIMITED, FLIGHTLINE SUPPORT LTD., GATE GSE, IMAI AERO-EQUIPMENT MFG. CO. LTD., JBT CORPORATION, MALLAGHAN, and others.



