Ammunition Market: Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:28:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Ammunition Market is expected to be around US$ 17.25 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.65% in the given forecast period.



Ammunition refers to material unemployed, scattered or detonated from expendable or component of the weapon. It is typically utilized in bombs, landmines, grenades, small arms, and alternative sorts of guns. Ammunition consists a projectile (leaves the weapon), primer (ignites the propellant) and a propellant or explosive (push the projectile towards the target). Ammunition comes in varied sizes, type, and materials used whereas generally is specially designed for specific armament.



The global Ammunition market is segregated on the basis of Application as Defense and Civil & Commercial. Based on Caliber the global Ammunition market is segmented in Small, Medium, Large, and Others. Based on Product the global Ammunition market is segmented in Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, and Others.

Based on Component, the global Ammunition market is segmented in Fuze & Primer, Propellant, Base, Projectile and Warhead, and Others. The report also bifurcates the global Ammunition market based on Guidance in Guided and Non-guided. The report also bifurcates the global Ammunition the global Lethality market is segmented in Lethal and Less-lethal.



The global Ammunition market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Ammunition market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.



Competitive Rivalry



Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.), Olin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Nammo as, BAE Systems, RUAG (RUAG Ammotec), Denel SOC Ltd., Poongsan Corporation, Vista Outdoor Inc., Rosoboronexport, and others are among the major players in the global Ammunition market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:



Global Ammunition market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Ammunition market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Ammunition market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players



Report Scope:



The global Ammunition market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.



The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.



The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Ammunition market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.), Olin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Nammo as, BAE Systems, RUAG (RUAG Ammotec), Denel SOC Ltd., Poongsan Corporation, Vista Outdoor Inc., Rosoboronexport, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:



Gain detailed insights on the Ammunition industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Ammunition market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making.

