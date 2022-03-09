Air Traffic Management Market: Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:27:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Air Traffic Management market is expected to be around US$ 19.50 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.20% in the given forecast period.



Air traffic management systems are becoming huge requirements of the todays need from the point of safety and security. Also, the vendors of the traffic management systems square measure that specialize in the technological developments within the systems to expand the merchandise portfolios furthermore as product offerings of the traffic management systems. There square measure new entrants in traffic management (ATM) market providing value effective, innovative and economical technologies to manage and manage the traffic with bit by bit creating airspace boundaries less passionate about national boundaries. With the shift in demographics of rising markets of the planet, air services square measure expected to grow as a billboard service and guarantee international ability and harmonious operations.



Rapid growth of various airports in the asia pacific region. Air traffic management market increasing investments on airports. Upgarding of air traffic management infrastructure and high cost of ATC Equipment. There are many strict regulatory norms of air traffic management market this is satellite-based ATC. Market required for unmanned aircraft system traffic management.



The global Air Traffic Management market is segregated on the basis of Airspace as Air Traffic Services, Air Traffic Flow Management, Airspace Management, and Aeronautical Information Management. Based on Component the global Air Traffic Management market is segmented in Hardware and Software. Based on End Use the global Air Traffic Management market is segmented in Commercial and Tactical.

Based on Investment Type, the global Air Traffic Management market is segmented in Brownfield and Greenfield.



The global Air Traffic Management market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Air Traffic Management market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.



Competitive Rivalry



Raytheon Company, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., SAAB AB, BAE Systems PLC., Frequentis Group, Advanced Navigation and Positioning, and others are among the major players in the global Air Traffic Management market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

