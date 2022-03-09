Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:15:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites application is increasing rapidly owing to their numerous advantages such as low cost, biodegradability, eco-friendly nature, relatively good mechanical properties, and others. Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites consumption is dominated by n Building & Construction industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected many industries along with Building & Construction as well as general economic activities. The implementation of lockdowns across various countries has halted the construction activities impacting the market studied. Additionally, the slump in economic activity has affected the development in infrastructure, and production activities, which has a series impact on demand for Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, affecting the market studied.

- Over the short term, increasing demand for bio-based composites is driving the natural fiber-reinforced composites market. Construction Industry accounts for the largest share, of the Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites market.

- On the contrary, the hydrophilic nature of natural fiber reinforced composites are expected to hinder the market growth, due to poor dimensional stability, processability, and porous nature.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, due to the increasing construction activities.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry



- With the rapidly changing environment due to global warming, the demand for eco-friendly building materials construction industry has been rapidly increasing

- For instance, Wood fiber-reinforced composites are used for decking, fencing, molding, trim, etc. Owing to their low maintenance costs and resistance to weathering, stains, and warping, wood fiber-reinforced composites are the desirable alternates for wood in these applications.

- Wood fiber-reinforced composites are costlier than processed wood. However, they are relatively cheaper than other natural fiber-reinforced composite materials for the construction industry.

- Non-wood natural fibers can be used as a substitute for many of the wood-fiber composites that are being used as building materials. There are several other opportunities to use non-wood natural fibers in the construction industry. With the growing construction industry, the demand natural fibre reinforced composites is also rapildy growing

- For instance, China Plans on doubling down a digital infrastructure public programme by 2035 by investing around 1.4 trillion USD in the name of Made in China 2025 and China Standards 2035 initiatives.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing construction activities in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of natural fiber-reinforced composites is increasing in the region.

- The consumption of natural fiber-reinforced composites is high in the construction industry. Furthermore, the automotive industry is one of the most prominent consumers of bio-based composites.

- Moreover, India is the ninth-largest civil aviation market in the world and is projected to become the largest by 2030, owing to the rapidly increasing investments in increasing its military aircraft's capacity and the recent military aircraft manufacturing deal between India and France opened the window for India's aircraft industry growth

- For instance, in March 2019, the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) placed an order for 40 Tejas LCA Mark-I aircraft to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), including eight tandem two-seat LCA trainer aircraft, with 20 aircraft in initial operational clearance (IOC) and 20 aircraft in final operational clearance (FOC) configuration

- Aditionally, in May 2021, the Indian Airforce has reported its plan to induct 114 medium-weight multirole fighters to be built in India withand this would cost about USD 17 billion under the Make in India economic policy.

- The healthcare industry in India is estimated to be at USD 193.83 billion by 2020 and USD 372 billion by 2022, whereas Indian health care is expected to reach 193.8 billion in 2020.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies include Trex Company Inc., Fiberon Technologies, Inc, FlexForm Technologies, UPM, and Azek Building Products, amongst others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

