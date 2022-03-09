Nano-Metal Oxides Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:14:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nano-Metal Oxides Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for nano-metal oxides is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied is emerging applications of nano-metal oxides in aerospace and paints & coatings, increasing use in fuel additives, and growing demand for personal care items.



- Advancement in production process is likely to act as an opportunities.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Silica



- Silica nanoparticles are small porous particles which possess large surface area.

- They own a large number of hydroxyl group and unsaturated residual bonds on its surface and shows high reflectivity to long wave, visible light and ultraviolet ray.

- Silica nanoparticles are used in paints and coatings to improve the degree of finish, increase the scrub and stain resistance, cut short the time of drying, and provide protection from UV rays.

- They are also used in plastics and can significantly improve the toughness, strength, wear and ageing resistance of plastics.

- They have usage in color rubber as an anti-aging agent. They provide toughness, strength, elongation and bending to the color rubber products. Color synthetic rubbers are then used in roofing solutions.

- Besides these, silica nanoparticles are also used widely in plasters, paints, batteries, steel, glass and plexiglas, among others.

- All the factors are likely to increase the demand for the market.



United States to Dominate the North America Region



- United States is the largest market for nano-metal oxides around the globe.

- Nano-metal oxides, such as zinc oxide find significant importance in personal care sector (sun screen lotions).

- Nano Zinc Oxide is highly effective in protecting against UVA and UVB radiation, providing full spectrum UV Protection.

- UVA and UVB radiations are responsible for skin tanning, skin wrinkles, skin inflammation and some time even cause skin cancers.

- United States exports around USD 2 billion worth of cosmetic products to Asian countries alone.

- Nano-metal oxides like zinc oxide and aluminum oxide are used in lithium-ion and lithium primary battery applications.

- Nano-metal oxides improves the operating efficiency and enables longer usage life of battery.

- Nano-metal oxides find its importance in manufacturing of thin solar films.

- They are used in the form of dispersions on films to , block UV radiation, reduce heat gain and moderate the amount of visible light & glare entering the room.

- The healthcare industry offers an exciting prospect of usage of nano-metal oxides. They are used on medical implants to increase their lifetime.



- In the electronic sector, they are used on high sensitivity sensors and computer chips to get the best performance.

- All the factors are likely to increase the demand for the market



Competitive Landscape



The nano-metal oxides market is fragmented. Some of the major players include Nanoshel LLC, Nanophase Technologies Corporation., American Elements, Advanced Nano Products Co.,Ltd and Diamon-Fusion International. Inc, amongst others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Emerging Applications of Nano-Metal Oxides in Aerospace and Paints & Coatings

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Fuel Additives

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Personal Care Items

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

