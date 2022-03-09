Europe Molecular Sieve Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:14:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Molecular Sieve Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Europe molecular sieves market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the growing demand in petroleum and petrochemicals industry.



- The rising awareness about the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is also likely to stimulate the market.

- On the flipside, the threat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes is expected to hinder the market growth.

- Germany is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry



- In the automotive industry, molecular sieves are used for air brake, air conditioning, and emission control systems.

- Air brake systems play a crucial role in heavy vehicles, like trucks, train, buses, and off-road vehicles. Due to continuous exposure to atmospheric conditions, like water, humidity, and industrial gases, the air brake freezes or eventually corrodes away.

- Molecular sieves helps to keep the air brake system functional, irrespective of the weather conditions.

- Emission control systems use molecular zeolites to reduce the vehicle emission levels. Zeolites are used to enhance hydrocarbon and CO oxidation, along with reduction in mono-nitrogen oxides. Adsorbents are also used to resolve the emission issues caused due to cold start.

- The automotive industry is looking to use molecular sieves for hydrogen-powered fuel cells mounted in vehicles. Hydrogen can either be compressed or liquefied to store on-board, typically on small vehicles. Hydrogen has low density, which directly increases its volume. Liquefaction of hydrogen needs an extreme cooling and excellent insulation, which is not feasible in small vehicles. Hence, use of porous adsorbents that can hold hydrogen by physisorption is a good option for this industry.

- All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the molecular sieves market in the region.



Germany to Dominate the Market



- Germany leads Europe's automotive market with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one third of the total automobile production in Europe. Germany, being one of the leading manufacturing bases for the aircraft industry, is the home to manufacturers from different segments, such as equipment manufacturers, material and component suppliers, engine producers, and whole system integrators.

- Germany is one of the largest markets for water and wastewater technologies and has been endowed with more than sufficient water resources to meet its needs.

- The country uses about one-fourth of its available water resources, of which close to 4% is used for human consumption.

- However, Germany still has areas with groundwater quality that needs drastic improvements. Phosphorous pollution, caused due to agricultural land use, is becoming a menace to the water bodies.

- Germany is the biggest gas market in Europe, and has import relations with Russia, as Russia supplies an estimate of 50% of its imports in the natural gas sector.

- Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for molecular sieves in the country is projected to grow during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Europe molecular sieve market is partially consolidated among the top five players. Major players in the market include Honeywell International Inc, Arkema Group, Cabot Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., and Tosoh Corporation, among others

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

