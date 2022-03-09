Aniline Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:14:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Aniline Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global aniline market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market is the increasing demand from MDI in the coatings, adhesives and sealants, and polyurethane industries.



- Detrimental effect of methemoglobin on health is likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Innovation in production of aniline from biomass is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied with about 50% share and is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Key Market Trends



Rising Demand from the Building and Construction Sector



- Aniline-based methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is crucial for the building and construction industry. It is an important chemical used in the production of rigid polyurethanes used as an insulating material. The insulating quality of rigid polyurethane foam is high, which enables builders to make walls thinner, keeping the insulating properties intact—and roof profiles lower, creating more space for the inhabitants. Heating and cooling costs in an average American home amounts to 56% of the energy used (according to the US Department of Energy), but rigid polyurethane foam can save money while maintaining uniform temperature and reducing noise levels.

- The building and construction industry in ASEAN Countries and India represents one of the fastest-growing markets and is anticipated to account for major share in the global construction market. The countries, such as Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and India, in the Asia-Pacific region, have been witnessing robust growth in construction activities.

- Across the region, the prices of conventional residential properties have increased beyond the reach of the working-class population. Due to this, the governments of various countries have been coming up withvarious policy initiatives, to open up the market for large-scale construction of affordable houses.

- The non-residential construction segment where methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) find the greatest use, is growing as well, as players are looking to shift their manufacturing, bases to the Asia-Pacific region, with manufacturing plants coming up.

- All the aforementioned factors are increasing the construction output, which, in turn, is having a positive impact on the aniline market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. This is due to the growing construction and automotive industry in the region.

- The demand is majorly expected to rise form the developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the world's largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products.

- China is considered as the manufacturing hub, globally. Additionally, China's construction industry is expected to register the growth at a slower rate in the coming years owing to the slowdown of the economy due to inter-country political turbulences. However, being a huge market with higher growth rate till the recent past, the size of the economy is expected to balance the economic slowdown in coming years.

- The construction sector of India has been growing at a higher rate owing to the increasing investments and increasing purchasing power of people. The government of India supports the higher growth of construction sector through their schemes as: "Housing for All" programme, launched in June 2015 aims to build 20 million urban homes and 30 million rural houses by 2022.

- The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for aniline over the forecast period, in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



The aniline market is consolidated in nature with the top-five players accounting for around 60% of the global market. Key players include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, and Huntsman Corporation LLC, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

