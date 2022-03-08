Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2028

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 03:15:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global polymer coated fabrics market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Polymer Coated Fabrics Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028″ which delivers detailed overview of the global polymer coated fabrics market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global polymer coated fabrics market is segmented by product type into polyvinyl, polyurethane, polyethylene, acrylic, nylon 6-6, nylon 6, PA, PBT, PET and PEEK, out of which, the polyurethane segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the beneficial properties possessed by polyurethane over other polymer types, including resistance to grease, oil and abrasion, transparency, and elasticity, which make them eligible to be used across a wide range of applications including upholstery, waterproof protective clothing, rainwear, luggage, glove, inflatable boats and others.

Increasing demand for tarpaulins, roof protectors, marine covers and awning pool covers, coupled with the growing demand for technical textiles across different end user industries around the world are some of the factors anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global polymer coated fabrics market.

Regionally, the global polymer coated fabrics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the presence of several manufacturing companies where such technical fabrics are used, coupled with the increasing industrialization in the nations, such as China, South Korea, Japan and India and the increasing awareness for organizational safety in the manufacturing sector.

Growing Stringent Norms for Safety of Workers in Workplace

The National Safety Council of America, in one of its statistics stated that in every seven seconds a worker is injured on the job and that in the year 2017, a loss of 104,000,000 production days was recorded.

Over the years, stringent government regulations have been developed upon observing the increasing incidences in the workplace, especially, to wear workwear uniforms in the workplace, as these protective clothing, which are usually made of these technical textiles, protect workers from several accidents. Moreover, regulatory bodies, such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has mandated the use of uniforms that are layered with textile coatings in the shale exploration and renewable chemicals sector, which is also anticipated to be one of the major drivers to drive the growth of the global polymer coated fabrics market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations for the manufacturing of polymer coated fabrics, as the manufacturing processes induce environmental pollution, are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global polymer coated fabrics market.

