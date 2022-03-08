Piezoelectric Actuators Market Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.23% Over The Forecast Period 2019-2027

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 03:11:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for piezoelectric actuators is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027.



Research Nester released a report titled "Piezoelectric Actuators Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global piezoelectric actuators market in terms of market segmentation by product, by material, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The market for piezoelectric actuators is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. Moreover, the market is anticipated to reach a value of about USD 29,045.9 million by the end of 2027. Piezoelectric actuators are the devices which are used to convert an electrical signal into a small displacement, also known as a stroke.

These actuators are used for applications that require any sort of precise movement control such as fine adjustment of machining tools, lenses and other equipment. The market is segmented by product, by material, by application and by region. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into piezoelectric ceramic, piezoelectric crystal, piezoelectric composite and piezoelectric polymer.

Out of these, the segment for piezoelectric ceramic led the global piezoelectric actuator market and accounted for a market value of over USD 6,141.9 million in 2018 which is estimated to grow further. Piezoelectric ceramic is a smart material that can convert a mechanical effect such as vibration, movement and pressure into electrical signal and vice-versa.

Based on geography, the market for piezoelectric actuators is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the leading share in the market over the forecast period on account of high demand in emerging nations. The market in Europe is anticipated to witness a substantial growth as a result of increasing customer priority along with increasing acceptance of piezoelectric technology in the region. Piezoelectric actuators market in Europe is estimated to reach up to a market value of USD 5,531.5 million by 2027.

Small and Compact Size to Drive the Market Growth

There is a trend involving reduction in thickness and size of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, which is anticipated to increase the requirement for smaller and thinner components. The small & compact size of piezoelectric actuators allows them to be easily fitted and installed in various electronic devices. This is projected to result in the market growth over the forecast period. However, piezoelectric actuators require high voltage for proper functioning and they cover a relatively shorter distance, resulting in an increase in overall cost of the operations. This is predicted to restrict the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global piezoelectric actuators market which includes company profiling of PiezoDrive, PI Ceramic GmbH, Johnson Matthey Piezo Products, APC International Ltd, TDK Electronics AG, Piezosystem Jena GmbH, ams AG, Omega Piezo Technologies, Elpa, Noliac, Kinetic Ceramics and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global piezoelectric actuators market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

