Scotch Creek Engages Harris Exploration Drilling for Its 'Macallan East' Lithium Drill Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. SCV 7S SCVFF (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris Exploration") to commence its 'Macallan East' exploratory lithium drill program. Scotch Creek's Macallan East lithium project totals 3,180 acres situated in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is nearby multiple established lithium resources.
Harris Exploration has over 60 years of successful drill exploration experience spanning across the Americas on all types of projects including gold, silver, copper, uranium, coal, beryllium, nickel, and most notably lithium.
Scotch Creek, Geologist, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have contracted such a reputable and experienced company such as Harris Exploration for our first-round drill program at Macallan. Early exploration on the Macallan project has shown promising results and we are eager to get the drill rig on site. Pat Harris has been drilling lithium brine and claystone exploration holes in the Clayton Valley for many years, and we believe we have hired the very best there is."
About Scotch Creek Ventures
Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company with projects located in the most promising lithium region in the world, Nevada.
