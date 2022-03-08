Organic Tea Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2029

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 03:03:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global organic tea market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR over the forecast period.



Research Nester published a report titled "Organic Tea Market – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2029″ which delivers detailed overview of the global organic tea market in terms of market segmentation by product type, form, taste, packaging type, distribution channel, end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The market for organic tea is segmented on the basis of product type into green, black, white, oolong, pu'erh tea, and others. Among these segments, the organic black tea segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the year 2022. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for black tea over other tea types, backed by the presence of antioxidant properties. The antioxidant properties in black tea lowers bad LDL cholesterol and also boosts the health of the heart. It is also known to improve gut health. Additionally, the organic green tea segment is projected to grow with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029. Improvement in the functioning of the brain, fat loss inducing properties and others are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The global organic tea market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR over the forecast period. The major key factors accelerating the growth of the market are rising preference for organic tea by the upper socio-economic classes along with the introduction of new product lines of organic tea by several manufacturers. Further, surge in the consumer awareness related to the health issues of drinking non-organic tea is anticipated to drive the demand for organic tea products. Moreover, the infusion of some skin care application products with organic tea such as chamomile tea with chocolate bar, are some of the factors that is anticipated to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, the global organic tea market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America organic tea market is anticipated to register the largest market share on account of the rising readiness of people towards organic products along with the presence of several innovative flavors for the product. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific organic tea market is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the growing trade on tea products from several nations in the region, such as China, Sri Lanka, India and others.

Rising Awareness for the Health Benefits of Organic Tea to Drive Market Growth

The processing of organic tea is known to be pesticide and chemical free. As a result, when organic tea is consumed, one doesn't intake the chemicals that otherwise would had been present in non-organic tea. This also means that the functional properties of organic tea remain intact as the tea doesn't undergo any chemical treatment. Additionally, increasing awareness amongst individuals for the health benefits of organic tea, backed by the presence of antioxidant properties which increases the immunity and detoxifies the body and also promotes weight loss, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global organic tea market which includes company profiling of Davidson's Organics, Unilever ULVR, Ecotone, Compass Tea Company, Hain Celestial HAIN, The Coca-Cola Company KO, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Numi, Inc. NUMI, Little Red Cup Tea Co., and Tielka Pty Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global organic tea market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

