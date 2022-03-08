Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2029

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:54:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- The nutritional, vitamin & food supplement analytical services market is projected to grow with a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029



Research Nester released a report titled "Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers detailed overview of the global nutritional, vitamin & food supplement analytical services market in terms of market segmentation by testing type, technology food type and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The nutritional, vitamin & food supplement analytical services market is projected to grow with a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029, on account of the increasing working population and the prevalence of food-related allergies among consumers. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), in the U.S., it is estimated that food allergies affect approximately 4%-6% of children and 4% of the adults.

The market is segmented by testing type into adulteration testing, food additive testing, microbiological testing, and contaminant testing. Among these segments, the microbiological testing segment is anticipated to hold the largest share by the end of 2021 in the nutritional, vitamin & food supplement analytical services market as a result in detecting the microorganisms in the edible food products, including acid-resistant microorganisms, heat-resistant microorganisms, and faecal contamination.

On the regional basis, the market is further bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the nutritional, vitamin & food supplement analytical services market in Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Currently, the market in the Asia Pacific holds the largest share due to the presence of leading strengthening of nutritional, vitamin, and food supplement analytical services in the region, especially in China, which are extensively involved in the research and development of innovative food analytics.

Increasing Working Population and Food-Related Allergies Tend to Drive Market Growth

According to the data collected from the world bank, in 2018, the estimated working population was 3.42 billion, which gradually increased in 2019 accounted for over 3.46 billion population worldwide. Along with this, the number is also projected to triple by the end of 2050.

With the increasing working population and their changing lifestyle, it has been observed that individuals are struggling to fulfill the daily nutrient requirement on account of hectic work schedules. This has resulted in increasing their dependency on dietary supplements to fulfill the requirements owing to their higher convenience, which in turn is anticipated to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global CT Scanners market which includes company profiling of SGS SA., MediPharm Labs., Pluton Biosciences, Inc., Barrow-Agee Laboratories, NUTRASCIENCE LABS., BRS Lab Services, JordiLabs, LLC., and Chromaceutical Advanced Technologies, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global nutritional, vitamin and food supplement analytical services market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

