Motorcycle Airbag Vests Market Anticipated To Record A CAGR Of Around 27% During The Forecast Period 2020-2028

Research Nester published a report titled "Motorcycle Airbag Vests Market- Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2020-2028" which delivers detailed overview of the motorcycle airbag vests market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by fabric type, by coating type, by channel type, by components, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The airbag vests are used by the motorcyclists while riding for their personal safety. The vest protects the vulnerable parts of the body in case of an accident. The market for motorcycle airbag vests is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 27% during the forecast period 2020-2028. The market is segmented by product type, by fabric type, by coating type, by channel type, by components, by end user and by region. The leading share in the market is anticipated to be shown by airbag vests on the account of absolute protection offered along with the comfort for the motorcyclist which reduces the chances of injury in case of an accident.

Based on the regional analysis, the market for motorcycle airbag vest is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market for motorcycle airbag vest in North America is predicted to hold the leading share on account of rising demand for premium class motorcycles and automobile industry with the presence of leading manufacturers. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a higher rate as high performance motorcycles are preferred by the people of this region.

Development of Full Body Air Bags and Its Safety Option in Motorcycles will Boost Market Growth

Safety has become a major concern for all the riders worldwide, especially among motorcycle riders. Ill prepared roads and increase in the number of young riders are leading to high chances of collisions, which propels the safety for the riders. The research & development is continuously focusing on minimizing the collisions and to keep the riders safe in case of an accident. To achieve this goal, they are deploying smart sensor technologies and full length airbags in the motorcycles.

However, lack of customer awareness about the airbag vest for the personal protection of the rider is expected to operate as a key restraint towards the growth motorcycle airbag vest market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the motorcycle airbag vests market which includes company profiling of Autoliv Incorporation ALV, MotoAir, Denso Corporation 6902, Continental AG CON, Toyoda Gosei Corporation 7282, Alpinestars, Helite, Spidi Sport srl and Dainese. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the motorcycle airbag vests market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

