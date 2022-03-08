Mobile Water Treatment Market Anticipated To Attain ~10% CAGR Over The Forecast Period 2022-2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:46:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global mobile water treatment market is anticipated to attain ~10% CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.



Research Nester published a report titled "Mobile Water Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global mobile water treatment market in terms of market segmentation by application, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global mobile water treatment market is anticipated to attain ~10% CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. The market is segmented by application into filtration, reverse osmosis, and others out of which, the filtration segment is foreseen to hold the notable share in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing requirement of safe drinking water in developing countries. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into municipal, construction, chemical, agriculture, and others, out of which the municipal segment is estimated to garner largest share over the forecast period on the back of increasing focus of the government on recycling used water to overcome the shortage of clean water.

The global mobile water treatment market is estimated to grow on the back of Increasing water pollution levels and need for clean water in remote areas. The rural areas in developing countries lack a proper infrastructure for water treatment, which is estimated to increase the demand for mobile water treatment. Additionally, increasing water pollution level is estimated to further fuel the market growth. According to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), over 785 million people in the world lack clean drinking-water supply, and over 2 billion people use contaminated water for drinking and other purposes.

Regionally, the global mobile water treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grab the largest market share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the shortage of clean water in the region, backed by increasing population, high pollution level in the developing countries, and lack of proper public infrastructure.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Increasing Need for Clean Water in Remote Areas to Boost the Market Growth

The mobile water treatment is used for temporary and immediate needs, especially in remote areas, which lack a proper water treatment system. The growing requirement for clean water is expected to act as the primary growth driver for the market. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to provide drinking water to everyone, is estimated to boost the market growth.

However, high cost of fabrication is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global mobile water treatment market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile water treatment market which includes company profiling of Suez WTS USA, Inc., Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies, Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Applied Membranes, Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC, Filtra-Systems Company LLC, Separmatic LLC, RODI Systems Corporation, and EMWG divisione di Idro Group srl. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mobile water treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

