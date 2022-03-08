Methyl Salicylates Market Share Growing Rapidly with Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:41:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The methyl salicylates market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030



Research Nester published a report titled "Methyl Salicylates Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global methyl salicylates market in terms of market segmentation by application, purity, and by region.-

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The methyl salicylates market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030, owing to the rising use of methyl salicylates in end user industries, increasing demand for candies and chewing gums, and growing awareness related with personal care. Apart from these, intensifying usage of the compounds for producing fragrances and food preservatives is also expected to drive market growth.

The global methyl salicylates market is segmented by application and purity. Based on application, the cosmetics & personal care segment is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of increasing employment of the product as a topical analgesic as it is used to formulate pain-relieving rubs and essential oils. Additionally, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to grab a significant market share in the future on the back of growing demand for methyl salicylate to manufacture ointments and gels.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is evaluated to grab largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the expansion of hair and skin care industries and rising production of salicylates in the region. Moreover, the market in North America is assessed to grow by the highest rate in the coming years owing to the high healthcare expenditure and increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical sector in the region.

Growing Usage of Methyl Salicylates in End User Industries

Methyl salicylate has found application in a variety of areas such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics and industrial. For instance, it is used as a flavoring agent in mints and chewing gums, for proving fragrance to several wellness and personal care products, and as an antiseptic in various household products, including ointments to treat muscular pain and mouth washes. As a result, the market is estimated to grow significantly in the near future.

However, toxic nature of methyl salicylate is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the methyl salicylates market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global methyl salicylates market which includes company profiling of Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Alta Laboratories Ltd., Seqens Group, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd., Rephine Ltd, Jiangsu Puyuan Chemical, Nanjing Huajian Chemical, Shandong Longxin Chemical, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the methyl salicylates market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

