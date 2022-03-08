Medical Forehead Thermometer Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2028

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:28:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global medical forehead thermometer market is anticipated to gain a robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028.



Research Nester released a report titled "Medical Forehead Thermometer Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028″ which delivers the detailed overview of the global medical forehead thermometer market in terms of market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, portability, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses he industry growth drivers, restraints supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Medical forehead thermometer is a type of thermometer that is used to monitor temperature of a human body. The thermometers that are available in the market can be used directly in contact with the skin or by not contacting with the skin.

The market of medical forehead thermometer is segmented based on product type into contact and non-contact thermometers, out of which, the non-contact type thermometer is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the increasing concern for the spread of communicable diseases around the globe. Communicable diseases often spread amongst individuals owing to the contamination of the medical equipment. Non-contact thermometers help to reduce such risks, which is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

The global medical forehead thermometer market is anticipated to gain a robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is thriving on account of the increasing cases of medical disorders worldwide which is known to raise the need for the precise measurement of body temperature, as it forms a significant part of the treatment process. Moreover, increasing out-of-pocket expenditure of individuals around the globe for the treatment of diseases are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global medical forehead thermometer market. In the statistics by the World Bank, out-of-pocket expenditure per capita (in current US$), reached to 192.787 current US$ in the year 2017 from 166.595 current US$ in the year 2010.

Regionally, the global medical forehead thermometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America medical forehead thermometer market is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the growing awareness amongst individuals in the region for mercury-free thermometers, coupled with the rising expenditure of the government of the nations in the region for advanced medical equipment, and the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Growing Demand for Mercury-Free Temperature Monitoring Devices

Mercury is known to possess several harmful effects on the environment. Increasing awareness for the harmful effects of mercury on the environment by several governmental bodies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency, with its awareness program known as the mercury pollution prevention program, has contribute significantly towards raising the awareness amongst individuals for the harmful effects of mercury on the environment and has helped significantly towards the increasing adoption of mercury-free temperature monitoring devices. Moreover, increasing need for advanced thermometers and the increasing concern for the spread of communicable diseases around the globe, such as the global pandemic COVID-29, which has affected numerous lives globally, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global medical forehead thermometer market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global medical forehead thermometer market which includes company profiling of Microlife Corporation, Helen of Troy, Inc. (Braun GmbH) HELE, Radiant Innovation Inc., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Avita Health System AVH, Rossmax International Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Samico Electronics Limited, Oricom International Pty Ltd. and Welch Allyn, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global medical forehead thermometer industry that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

