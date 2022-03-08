Vietnam Defense System Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:27:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Vietnam Defense System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ XXX Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XXX% in the given forecast period.



The Vietnam Defense System Market is segmented on the lines of its land, sea, air, import and export and country. Based on land is segmented into Main battle tank, Infantry fighting vehicles, Armored personnel carriers, Armored combat support vehicles, Mine-protected vehicles, Light armored vehicles, Light utility vehicles, Self-propelled artillery, Anti-aircraft, Prime movers and trucks and Unmanned combat vehicles. Based on sea it covers Battleships, Corvettes, Submarines, Frigates and Others. Based on by air band it covers Combat aircraft and Non-combat aircraft. Based on ammunition it covers Rifles, Missiles and Other. Based on expenditure it covers import and export. Vietnam market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and others.



How Big is The Vietnam Defense System Market?



Report Scope:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Vietnam Defense System Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Admiralty Shipyards, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Sukhoi and Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Vietnam Defense System Market has been segmented as below:



By Land



Main battle tank

Infantry fighting vehicles

Armored personnel carriers

Armored combat support vehicles

Mine-protected vehicles

Light armored vehicles

Light utility vehicles

Self-propelled artillery

Anti-aircraft

Prime movers and trucks

Unmanned combat vehicles



By Sea



Battleships

Corvettes

Submarines

Frigates

Others

By Air



Combat aircraft

Fighter aircraft

Bomber aircraft

Attack aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft

Maritime patrol aircraft

Multirole combat aircraft

Non-combat aircraft

Military transport aircraft

Airborne early warning and control

Reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft

Experimental aircraft



By Ammunition



Rifles

Missiles

Other



By Expenditure



Export

Import



The major driving factors of Vietnam Defense System Market are as follows:



Increasing Defense Expenditure for the Development of Defense Systems

Changing Nature of Warfare



The major restraining factors of Vietnam Defense System Market are as follows:



High Costs Involved in the Development of Defense Systems

Regulatory Hurdles Related to the Transfer of Arms





The major opportunities factors of Vietnam Defense System Market are as follows:



Technological Advancements in Defense Systems



The major challenging factors of Vietnam Defense System Market are as follows:



Highly Complex Design and Need for Periodic Maintenance of Defense Systems





Description:



The Vietnam Government allotted US$ 5 Billion towards military expenditure in 2017, of that 32.7% is earmarked for the acquisition of defense equipment. Additionally, the country is within the method of addressing its limitations with respect to combating trendy threat scenarios with its existing obsolete equipment, and has kicked off military modernization plans over the previous few years.



The country's defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of xx% over 2017-2023. Within the returning years, demand for defense equipment is principally expected to revolve around fighter and multi-role aircraft, naval vessels, patrol ships, maritime patrol aircraft, submarines, and surveillance equipment. The country's defense expenditure is predicted to extend at a CAGR of 7+%.

