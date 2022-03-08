Long Range Radar Market: Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:24:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Long Range Radar Market is expected to exceed more than US$ XXX Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of XXX% in the given forecast period.



The Long Range Radar Market is segmented on the lines of its platform, application, frequency band, component, dimension and regional. Based on platform is segmented into Land Radar, Naval Radar, Airborne Radar Market and Space-Based Radar. Based on application it covers Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Air & Missile Defense, Weapon Guidance, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection, Airborne Mapping, Navigation, Mine Detection & Underground Mapping, Ground Force Protection & Counter Battery and Weather Monitoring. Based on frequency band it covers VHF, UHF and L. Based on component it covers Antenna, Transmitter, Duplexer, Receiver, Display, Digital Signal Processor and Stabilization System. Based on dimension it covers 2D Radars, 3D Radars and 4D Radars. The Long Range Radar Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



How Big is The Global Long Range Radar Market?



The Long Range Radar Market is expected to exceed more than US$ XXX Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XXX% in the given forecast period.



Report Scope:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Long Range Radar Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Saab, Thales, Bae Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo, Aselsan, Hensoldt, Harris and Terma. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for Long Range Radar Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Long Range Radar Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



The major driving factors of Long Range Radar Market are as follows:



Increasing Procurement of Radar and Air Defense Systems Due to Growing Transnational Disputes & Regional Instability

Developments in Solid State Electronics and Replacement of Obsolete Systems





The major restraining factors of Long Range Radar Market are as follows:



High Costs Involved in the Development of Military Radars



The major opportunities factors of Long Range Radar Market are as follows:



Requirement of New Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

Requirement of Lightweight UAV Radars

Ground Surveillance Radars for Border Monitoring



The major challenging factors of Long Range Radar Market are as follows:



New Radar Jamming Techniques

Issues Related to the Integration of Military Radars Within Existing Defense Systems

Description:



Long range radar is also known as Over-the-horizon radar, is a type of radar system with the ability to detect targets at very long ranges, typically hundreds to thousands of kilometers, beyond the radar horizon, which is the distance limit for ordinary radar. OTH radars have recently been making a comeback, as the need for accurate long-range tracking becomes less important with the ending of the Cold War, and less-expensive ground based radars are once again being considered for roles such as maritime reconnaissance and drug enforcement.

