UAE Defense System Market: Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

The UAE Defense System Market is segmented on the lines of its land, sea, air, import and export and country. Based on land is segmented into Main battle tank, Infantry fighting vehicles, Armored personnel carriers, Armored combat support vehicles, Mine-protected vehicles, Light armored vehicles, Light utility vehicles, Self-propelled artillery, Anti-aircraft, Prime movers and trucks and Unmanned combat vehicles. Based on sea it covers Battleships, Corvettes, Submarines, Frigates and Others. Based on by air band it covers Combat aircraft and Non-combat aircraft. Based on ammunition it covers Rifles, Missiles and Other. Based on expenditure it covers import and export. UAE market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and others.

The UAE Defense System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ XXX Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XXX% in the given forecast period.



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of UAE Defense System Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Gulf Logistics and Naval Support, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems Plc, Raytheon, Rolls-Royce Plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales and The Boeing Company. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

1) An overview of the global market for UAE Defense System Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for UAE Defense System Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Increasing Defense Expenditure for the Development of Defense Systems

Changing Nature of Warfare

Growing Geopolitical Instabilities in Middle East

Missiles and Aircraft dominates UAE defense imports



High Costs Involved in the Development of Defense Systems

Regulatory Hurdles Related to the Transfer of Arms

Limitations of the domestic defense industry to encourage arms imports



Growing Development and Deployment of Unmanned Defense Systems in Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in Defense Systems



Highly Complex Design and Need for Periodic Maintenance of Defense Systems



UAE's annual defense expenditure stood at a mean of US$ 23.4 Billion each year and this can be expected to extend to an average of US$ 35 Billion over the forecast period. On an accumulative basis, the country is anticipated to invest around US$ 174 Billion for defense functions, of which around US$ 66 Billion is earmarked for cost to fund defense procurement.



The America is the largest provider of arms to the UAE, accounting for over sixty-two of the country's arms imports throughout 2012-2016. Reciprocally for extremely sophisticated defense systems, the UAE permits the America to use its ports as a base for its military operations within the Gulf.



However, in an attempt to reduce its dependence on one provider and diversify its defense systems, the UAE has conjointly increased its purchases from France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Sweden and Russia among others. Russia also shares a burgeoning strategic relationship with the UAE and has emerged as a significant supplier, accounting for around 2.5% of the UAE's arms imports between 2012 and 2016.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

