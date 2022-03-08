Europe Defense System Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:23:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe Defense System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ XXX Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of XXX% in the given forecast period.



The Europe Defense System Market is segmented on the lines of its land, sea, air, import and export and country. Based on land is segmented into Main battle tank, Infantry fighting vehicles, Armored personnel carriers, Armored combat support vehicles, Mine-protected vehicles, Light armored vehicles, Light utility vehicles, Self-propelled artillery, Anti-aircraft, Prime movers and trucks and Unmanned combat vehicles. Based on sea it covers Battleships, Corvettes, Submarines, Frigates and Others. Based on by air band it covers Combat aircraft and Non-combat aircraft. Based on ammunition it covers Rifles, Missiles and Other. Based on expenditure it covers import and export. Europe market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and others.



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Europe Defense System Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A, BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon Company, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, Aselsan A.S, JSC Concern Vko "Almaz-Antey" and Hanwha Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Increasing Defense Expenditure for the Development of Defense Systems

Changing Nature of Warfare

Growing Geopolitical Instabilities in Europe



High Costs Involved in the Development of Defense Systems

Regulatory Hurdles Related to the Transfer of Arms



Growing Development and Deployment of Unmanned Defense Systems in Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in Defense Systems



Highly Complex Design and Need for Periodic Maintenance of Defense Systems



EU member states agreed to a permanent structure for defense cooperation (PESCO), making security a key political priority. With Europe taking increasing responsibility for defense, the European Commission considers it crucial to improve competitiveness and enhance innovation through funding of research programs within the defense industry. The newly-proposed European defense industrial development program (EDIDP) will run from the 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2020.

According to the Commission's own figures, the sector directly employs around 500,000 people, with a further 1,200,000 indirect jobs. With a turnover of US$ xx Bn in 2017, defense represents a major part of the EU's economy.

