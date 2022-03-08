Aircraft Gearbox Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:13:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Aircraft Gearbox Market is expected to be around US$ 4.70 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR 6.01% in the given forecast period.



The General aircraft section has been seeing noteworthy development in the previous couple of years because of expanding air movement and ascends in the discretionary cash flow of middle-class populaces over the globe. Expanded interest for new air ship far and wide is likewise filling the development of the general aircraft segment. Carriers are requesting lightweight and fuel-proficient air ship motors that diminish aircraft weight and enhance motor productivity. This, thus, has prompted the advancement of fuel-effective flying machine motors with gearboxes which are required to drive the air ship gearbox showcase. Exhibit matchless quality of Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) motors is likewise anticipated that would fuel the market.



How Big is The Global Aircraft Gearbox Market?



The Global Aircraft Gearbox Market is expected to be around US$ 4.70 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 6.01% in the given forecast period.



The major driving factors of Global Aircraft Gearbox Market are as follows:



Growth in the demand for lighter aircraft engines

Investments in R&D in Open Rotor Engine Configuration is raising

Investments in the area of geared turbofan engines is growing

Raise in the demand for new aircrafts in different sectors

The restraining factors of Global Aircraft Gearbox Market are as follows:



New technological concepts require high cost of investments

Regulatory norms are very strict and tough

Manufacturing Defects, Spalling and Frosting,

Aircraft industries are having current backlogs

Aircraft Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes are having limitations



The Global Aircraft Gearbox Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based gearbox type segmentation it includes Reduction Gearbox (RGB), Accessory, Gearbox (AGB), Actuation Gearbox, Tail Rotor Gearbox, APU-Gearbox and Others. On the basis of Aircraft Type Analysis it covers Civil Aircraft and Military Aircraft further civil aircraft is segmented into General Aviation Aircraft, Commercial Passenger/Cargo Aircraft, Civil Helicopters and military aircraft is segmented as Fighter Jets, Military Helicopters and Transport Carriers. Based on Application Analysis it contains Engine and Airframe further engine is segmented as Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft and Piston Engine. On the basis of Fit Analysis it covers Linefit and Retrofit. The Global Aircraft Gearbox Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



Report scope:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Aircraft Gearbox Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include United Technologies (US), Triumph, Avion, CEF Industries Northstar Aerospace (US), Liebherr (Switzerland), Aero Gearbox Safran (France) and International (France). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

