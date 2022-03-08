Low Power Wi-Fi Conversion Industry: Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Forecasts To 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 02:07:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- The low power Wi-Fi conversion market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030



Research Nester published a report titled "Low Power Wi-Fi Conversion Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global low power Wi-Fi conversion market in terms of market segmentation by type, range, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The low power Wi-Fi conversion market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030, attributing to the rising usage of IoT applications, increasing requirement to reduce energy consumption in Wi-Fi networks and growing demand for extended lifetime of battery-operated products. Apart from these, escalating technological advancements in the ICT sector is also expected to provide abundant growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.

The global low power Wi-Fi conversion market is segmented by type and range. Based on type, the cellular segment is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of growing adoption of smartphone infrastructure across the world. Additionally, based on range, the more than 10 km segment is projected to occupy the largest market share in the forecast period ascribing to the increasing data traffic globally.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is evaluated to witness noteworthy growth in the market during the forecast period attributing to the growing prominence of SMEs and rising internet penetration in the region. Moreover, North America is evaluated to occupy the largest market share in the future owing to the strong presence of market players and increasing digitization initiatives in the region.

Increasing Usage of IoT Applications Globally to Drive Market Growth

IoT technologies are widely being adopted since the last few years as a result of efficient operation management, reduced human labor, better use of resources and assets, and cost-effective operations. Further, IoT involves direct communication between separate devices and apparatuses. The need for low power consumption for these interactions is anticipated to drive market growth in the near future.

However, technical complications related to low power Wi-Fi conversion is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the low power Wi-Fi conversion market over the forecast period.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global low power Wi-Fi conversion market which includes company profiling of Shenzhen RAKwireless Technology Co.,Ltd, Astrocast SA, Actility Energy SAS, Senet, Inc., ACKLIO, Stackforce GmbH, Kiwi Technology Inc., Zifisense Info Tech Co. Ltd, Orbiwise SA, Moeco IoT, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global low power Wi-Fi conversion market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

