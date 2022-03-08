K-12 Digital Curriculum Market Projected to Grow at CAGR of ~31% during 2022 – 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 01:53:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global K-12 digital curriculum market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030



Research Nester published a report titled "K-12 Digital Curriculum Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global K-12 digital curriculum market in terms of market segmentation by technology, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global K-12 digital curriculum market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030, owing to the escalating job opportunities in STEM fields, rising usage of bug data globally and growing popularity of learning analytics in the education sector. Apart from these, proliferation of smart gadgets and seamless internet access is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The global K-12 digital curriculum market is segmented by technology and application. Based on technology, the segment for education analytics is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of increasing usage of analytics in the education sector. Additionally, based on technology, the middle school segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period ascribing to the high usage of digital curriculum for the students of middle school to make them well-equipped with technical skills.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region is evaluated to grab the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the growing investments from venture capitalists and private equity investors in the education industry and strong presence of market players in the region.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Growing Usage of Big Data Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

Over the last few years, big data techniques are becoming widely popular among educational institutions all around the world. Schools and colleges are using their student data for understanding the educational experience of students and use it for their benefit. This is leading to the rising development of digital curriculum globally, which in turn is anticipated to drive market growth in the future.

However, lack of awareness about e-learning in underdeveloped nations is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global K-12 digital curriculum market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global K-12 digital curriculum market which includes company profiling of Pearson Education, Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, K12 Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc., IBM Corporation, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co., YY Inc., Beness Holding, Inc., Google LLC, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global K-12 digital curriculum market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

