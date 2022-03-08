India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform Market Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.7% During 2020-2028

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 01:27:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The India and UAE workwear and uniform market accounted for USD 7,602.9 Million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.



Research Nester published a report titled "India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform market in terms of market segmentation by product, gender, distribution channel, and application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

Customized work wear as per the requirement of particular industry norms or an individual's taste and needs is another key driver. Moreover, the benefits availed from worker adoption across all industry verticals include the perception of professionalism offered by uniform and its importance in enabling employees in various roles to discharge their responsibilities more confidently and reliably. Workwear ensures employees' safety and protection from workplace hazards, especially for the industrial and commercial sectors from fire, toxic chemical spills, etc. The India and UAE workwear and uniform market accounted for USD 7,602.9 Million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

The India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform market is segmented by application into industrial, service, government, and gig economy applications. Among these segments, the government segment in the India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform market is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6.1% and 5.3%, respectively, and is estimated to be the leading revenue-generating segment during the forecast period.

Increasing Occupational Hazards to Grow the Market

According to the analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that India contributes 17% of the global occupational hazards. Moreover, only 15% of workers worldwide have access to specialized occupational health services. Around 25% of UAE companies do not provide PPE to their employees.

Increasing occupational hazards are a significant concern in the Middle east region. Due to rapid industrialization, construction activities have increased in Saudi Arabia and UAE, among others. However, the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health has stated that 69% of construction companies in the Dubai Municipality lack an understanding of the importance of health and safety. Moreover, 38% of construction deaths in Dubai occurred because of inadequate supervision, with a further 25% due to lack of training. Furthermore, The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released standard IS 17423:2020 for coveralls meant for healthcare workers to comply with quality and patient safety and employee safety from occupational hazards and infections.

However, the availability of counterfeit products in India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform is anticipated to operate as a critical restraint to India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform market growth over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform market which includes company profiling Lindström Group, Lyallpur Uniforms, Purple Palette, Fabuniforms.Com, Astun Clothing, Uniform Manufacturers, Chayamundo Apparels Pvt. Ltd., Unifab India and, others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the India and UAE Work Wear and Uniform market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

