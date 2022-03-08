Precision-Guided Munitions Market: Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 01:19:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Precision-Guided munitions market is expected to exceed more than US$ xxx Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of xxx% in the given forecast period.



A precision-guided munition (PGM, smart weapon, smart munition, and smart bomb) is a guided munition intended to precisely hit a specific target, to minimize collateral damage and increase lethality against intended targets.

How Big is The Global Precision-Guided Munitions Market?



The major driving factors of Precision-Guided munitions market are as follows:



Increasing uptake of PGMs by air forces around the world

Leading military users of PGMs



The Precision-Guided munitions market is segmented on the lines of its methods and regional. Based on methods segmentation it covers Laser Designation, Imaging Systems, Satellite Control and Combined Guidance Systems. Precision-Guided munitions market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for Precision-Guided munitions market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Precision-Guided munitions market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



Report Scope:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Precision-Guided munitions market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Alliant Techsystems, Boeing Integrated Defense Systems, Brittanie IBQ Defense Systems, Cobham Mission Systems, Denel Dynamics, Diehl BGT Defense, Elbit Systems Ltd, Harris Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd and Lockheed Martin. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

