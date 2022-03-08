Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 01:09:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 8.6% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market's growth include rising prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS), and technological advancements.



According to the Health Department of the Australian Government, the incidence of IAH may range from 1-50% Intensive Care patients, depending on the patient population studied. The incidence of IAH increases in the more critically ill patient and is associated with significantly increased morbidity and mortality. IAH and ACS develop in the presence of tense abdominal distension. The rise in IAP causes tissue hypoperfusion which can lead to multiple organ dysfunction syndromes and impair the function of nearly every organ system. ACS is potentially fatal, with a mortality rate of 40 - 100%. Intra-Abdominal Pressure Monitoring is an essential measurement tool in the diagnosis, prevention, and management of IAH and ACS. IAP monitoring has proven to be of significant importance in improving patient survival among patients in the Intensive Care Unit with IAH and/or ACS.

Key Market Trends



Hospital Holds Significant Share in the Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market



As far as the hospital segment is concerned, there are several developments in making a simple and practical method of measuring the intra-abdominal pressure which can be set up easily even in a peripheral hospital and has been validated in experimental and clinical studies. This technique uses the urinary bladder and intra-abdominal and extra-peritoneal organ for indirect pressure measurement. Measurement of intraabdominal pressure is recommended every 2 to 4 hours so as to take timely corrective actions. Some patients may develop gut ischemia prior to the elevation of intraabdominal pressure hence it is vital that the decision regarding management should be based on overall clinical findings. Due to these factors, the demand for IPMD is increasing significantly in hospitals globally.



North America Dominates the Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market



As per the general medical trends observed in the region, excessive fluid resuscitation causes ACS among critically ill or injured patients such as abdominal trauma, pelvic fracture, and intra-abdominal organ injuries. The chief cause of blunt abdominal trauma in the United States is motor vehicle accidents. Other rare causes include falls from heights, bicycle injuries, injuries sustained during sporting activities, and industrial accidents. In children, the most common causes are due to motor vehicle injuries and bicycle accidents. Blunt trauma to the abdomen can occur in people of all ages and is associated with high morbidity. Each year thousands of patients with blunt abdominal injury get admitted to emergency departments, and this substantially increases the cost of healthcare, across the region.

Competitive Landscape



The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is competitive and consists of a few major players. For instance, the BARD Intra-abdominal Pressure (IAP) Monitoring Device is intended for the monitoring of intra-abdominal pressure via a Foley urinary catheter. The measured pressures can be used as an aid in the diagnosis of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and the associated clinical syndrome of abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS). Companies, like Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biometrix Ltd, Centurion Medical Products, ConvaTec Inc., Holtech Medical, Nutrimedica SA, Potrero Medical, Spiegelberg GmbH, and Stryker, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

